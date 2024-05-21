Furniture Village: The 5 Bedroom Colours Taking Over Instagram Right Now

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Village has uncovered the top tags for bedroom décor by Instagram users. The most popular bedroom colours and styles include many timeless shades, but surprisingly, the top spot is taken by a vibrant choice: pink. See the fascinating results below!

The trendiest bedroom colour schemes & styles on Instagram

1. Pink bedrooms - 85k Instagram hashtags - the most popular colour scheme

Pink makes a statement. The hashtag pinkbedroom has a huge 85 thousand posts - the top bedroom colour on Instagram. Users are likely searching for pink bedrooms as the colour is known to give a calming effect that evokes warmth and love. Furniture Village said "Pink is the perfect colour for a romantic bedroom," and romanticbedroom has 12.8 thousand posts too. farmhousebedroom has 105 thousand posts, which pink would also perfectly complement.

2. Neutral bedrooms - 81.7k Instagram hashtags

The hashtag neutralbedroom boasts 81.7 thousand posts. Because it's versatile, home decorators can opt for either an all-neutral room or additional pops of colour. This makes it perfect for both bohobedrooms, which boasts a whopping 267 thousand posts and modernbedrooms, which has 173 thousand posts. And, it's easily adaptable when people want to freshen up their space or alter their style. A new rug and scatter cushions will do the trick.

3. Grey bedrooms - 71.1k Instagram hashtags

The same is true for greybedroom with 71.1 thousand posts. Grey gives a great minimalist look; minimalistbedroom is also a popular hashtag with 22.1 thousand posts. The experts at Furniture Village have also said that "Grey can easily be glammed-out with the right furniture, which is another reason why it's so popular! For example, mirrored cabinets fits a grey décor perfectly."

4. Blue bedrooms - 34.9k Instagram hashtags

Blue is a calming colour that promotes a feeling of tranquillity, which is ideal for unwinding. It's a popular shade with 34.9 thousand posts from Instagram users. From deep blues for modern interiors to lighter blues that would be ideal for coastal bedrooms - another popular hashtag with 12.8 thousand posts - this colour can work in perfect harmony with most schemes.

5. Green bedrooms - 31k Instagram hashtags

Green has become increasingly popular over the past few years, with the hashtag greenbedroom having 31 thousand posts. Instagram users could be searching for a deep green for Art Deco or sage green for a Scandi aesthetic, but any shade of green would be ideal for a cottagebedroom - 24.4 thousand posts prove it's a popular bedroom style. Whichever shade users are posting, green is well-loved because of its association with nature, making it perfect for relaxing in a serene environment.

Furniture Village's experts have listed even more bedroom colour ideas, no matter which colour and aesthetic you're aiming for.

This study shows that users are posting and searching for inspiration and to make it easier to shop for their dream bedroom furniture.

