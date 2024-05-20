Anzeige
WKN: A2P12E | ISIN: US55028X1090
20.05.24
09:58 Uhr
20.05.2024
Lumos Pharma, Inc.: Lumos Pharma Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ENDO 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today that new analyses of data from its Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 clinical trials have been accepted for presentation in two posters at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO), to be held in Boston, MA June 1-4, 2024.

Poster Session P069 - Monday June 3, 12:00-1:30 PM ET

  • Poster MON-111 : Oral LUM-201 Restores Pulsatile Growth Hormone Secretion and Growth Response in Moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD): Key Discoveries from Phase 2 of OraGrowtH212 Trial (Fernando Cassorla, MD, Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology, University of Chile, et al)

Late-Breaking Poster Session P108 - Monday June 3, 12:00-1:30PM ET

  • Poster MON-704: Growth Response to Oral Growth Hormone Secretagogue LUM-201 in Children with Moderate GH Deficiency (GHD) is dependent on the Pattern of Pulsatile GH Secretion Stimulated by LUM-201 (Adam Stevens, MSc, PhD, Lecturer, University of Manchester, et al)

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma's lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$4.7B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.


