Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSXV: EAM) ("East Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to update that the Company will continue to explore highly prospective areas in the immediate vicinity of the known Mato Bula Gold Copper ("Mato Bula") and Da Tambuk Gold ("Da Tambuk") deposit areas. The contents of this disclosure outlines the Company's exploration strategy for assessing the areas through further targeted and staged exploration. This work will be concurrent with the initiation of mine development programs at at Mato Bula and Da Tambuk (see news release May10, 2024) in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia ("Ethiopia").

The Company has maintained a steady multi-project advancement strategy over years of exploration, building value by drilling out key areas of mineralization to establish core base assets. The release of positive PEA results for the spatially related Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mines listed above provides a foothold for working to potentially improve and expand resources on the projects through additional systematic exploration of the prospective exploration targets on the Adyabo property.

The Company has re-engaged Aurum Exploration Limited to plan and manage the exploration drilling program at Halima Hill expected to be initiated prior to the end of Q2, 2024.

Adyabo Property

Mato Bula and Da Tambuk

Both Mato Bula and Da Tambuk lie along a geologically defined trend (the Mato Bula trend) characterised by anomalous base and precious metal soil values, and prospective alteration similar to that in the deposit areas. Additional work warranted to potentially locate additional mineralization includes;

Halima Hill I.P. - Represents a compelling target as a large, open (to depth and southward) Induced Polarization ("I.P.") chargeability anomaly extending laterally 500 metres south beyond the known Mato Bula mineralization. The currently defined copper/gold mineralization increases in silver and zinc content locally in the south region of the resource. Being an open I.P. target, the feature requires drill qualification and has potential, with mineralization identification, to represent a significant spatial increase to the known mineralized footprint. A key intersection in this area includes 24.50 metres grading 0.61 grams per tonne gold, 1.67 % copper, 8.0 grams per tonne silver, and 0.96% zinc, from 204.30 metres (WMD027-press release dated January 15, 2015).

- Resource mineralization remains open to depth. Silica Hill North - Interpretation of geology and mineralization has been revised and additional drill targets have been identified with the objective to build upon an initial intersection of 22.91 metres at 14.34 grams per tonne gold including 8.50 metres at 36.92 grams per tonne gold, from 101.09 metres drill depth (WMD032-press release dated January 15, 2015).

- To delineate additional targets to depth along the Mato Bula Trend. Da Tambuk Silica Ridge - Two target areas of artisanal workings, silica alteration, and anomalous multi-element soil geochemistry remains to be trench and drill tested.

The Mato Bula Trend Exploration Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10147/209813_eastafricametals1.jpg

Mining Licences

East Africa, through its Ethiopian subsidiary company Tigray Resources Incorporated PLC, submitted mining licence applications for the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk Projects which are currently in the formal review process by the Ethiopian Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas (see news release dated December 13, 2017).

Management Discussion

"East Africa's management has established objectives to advance the company's Ethiopia assets through exploration and development agendas." stated Andrew Lee Smith, CEO of East Africa Metals. "The exploration objectives described in this release are aimed to increase and upgrade the resource along strike, to depth, and through definition drilling, while the development agenda described in the Da Tambuk and Mato Bula Preliminary Economic Assessments (see press release April 30, 2018) will, once successfully executed, continue to de-risk the project as the Company works towards its objective to establish operations and cash flow."

About East Africa Metals

The Company's principal assets include a 30% Net Profits Interest in the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mines (collectively "Adyabo Property") and a 70% project interest in the Harvest polymetallic VMS Exploration Project in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia. In addition, the Company has a 30% Net Streaming Interest in the Magambazi Mine in the Tanga Region of Tanzania.

EAM has invested US$66.8M in African exploration since 2005 and has identified a total of 2.8 million ounces of gold and gold-equivalent resources representing an average discovery cost per ounce of US$24.

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company's website: www.eastafricametals.com.

Andrew Lee Smith is a Qualified Person under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

