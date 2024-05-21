Vieri Betti Guaraldi Joins as a Managing Director in Milan

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Vieri Betti Guaraldi has joined as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets Group as the firm continues to expand the team in Europe. Based in Milan, Mr. Betti Guaraldi will work alongside senior European capital markets colleagues to deliver bespoke debt advisory services to the firm's clients in Italy and across the region.

Mr. Betti Guaraldi joins the firm from Rothschild Co., where he spent 15 years in the Debt Advisory and Restructuring team advising clients on a wide range of transactions, including acquisition finance, debt refinancing and restructuring, private placements, and syndicated loans. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 2008.

"With our European transaction flow continuing to increase, Italy is the next obvious step to building out our European Capital Markets Advisory franchise after our recent expansion of the team into France. Bringing on someone with Vieri's outstanding track record and industry reputation to lead our dedicated team in Milan aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the highest quality advice to our clients, which is at the heart of our corporate culture," said Anthony Forshaw, Head of Capital Markets Advisory, Europe at Houlihan Lokey.

"Houlihan Lokey is a firm with great momentum and an impressive growth trajectory, particularly in Europe, and the firm's Capital Markets Group is widely recognised as a market leader. This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to offer thoughtful capital solutions to our clients in Italy and the rest of Europe," commented Mr. Betti Guaraldi.

With nearly 100 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, London, Manchester, Frankfurt, Milan, Dubai, and Paris, Houlihan Lokey's Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from private- equity-backed portfolio companies and publicly held corporations to privately held businesses. In 2023, the group raised and advised on more than $14 billion in capital across approximately 100 transactions with around 65 different financial sponsors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past nine consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past ten consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

