Managed Learning Service Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2032 at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global managed learning service market is majorly driven by increased demand for personalized learning experiences and expansion of digital learning platforms & tools.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Managed Learning Service Market by Type (Sourcing External Training, L&D Administration, Supplier Management, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-Led Training, and Blended Training), and Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & IT, Healthcare, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "managed learning service market" was valued at $3.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $9.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The increased demand for personalized learning experiences and growth of digital learning platforms and tools positively impacts the expansion of the market. In addition, integration of AI & machine learning for adaptive learning solutions and rise in demand for cost-effectiveness of outsourcing learning management solution strengthen the growth of the market for future. Furthermore, expansion of emerging markets with surge in education demands and rise in specialized learning solutions for niche industries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. In addition, increase in customization options to cater to diverse learner needs and rise in integration with HR systems for seamless talent development are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the managed learning service market in the coming years. However, data privacy & security concerns and resistance to change traditional learning methods hamper the growth of the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14722

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 $9.4 Billion CAGR 10.3 % No. of Pages in Report 93 Segments covered Type, Enterprise Size, Delivery Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers The increased demand for personalized learning experiences Growth of digital learning platforms and tools Integration of AI & machine learning for adaptive learning solutions Rise in demand for cost-effectiveness of outsourcing learning management solution Opportunities Expansion of emerging markets with surge in education demands Rise in specialized learning solutions for niche industries Increase in customization options to cater to diverse learner needs Rise in integration with HR systems for seamless talent development Restraints Data privacy & security concerns Resistance to change traditional learning methods



Buy this Complete Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/managed-learning-service-market/purchase-options

The others segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on type, the sourcing external training segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the managed learning service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment involves identifying and procuring specialized training programs, courses, and resources from external providers to complement the internal learning offerings. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.8 % from 2023 to 2032. The others segment enhance the value proposition of managed learning solutions and contribute to driving innovation, efficiency, & competitiveness within the market.

The small and medium enterprise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the managed learning service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Managed learning services play a key role in empowering large enterprises to enhance employee performance, drive innovation, and help to achieve strategic objectives in a dynamic and highly competitive business environment. However, the small and medium enterprise segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032. Leveraging managed learning services enables SMEs to stay abreast of industry trends, regulatory requirements, and emerging technologies.

The blended training segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of delivery mode, the instructor-led training segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the managed learning service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. ILT is a powerful training method that drives engagement, knowledge retention, and skill development. However, the blended training segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032. As blended learning approaches have been increasingly promoted and adopted by school systems and higher educational institutions across the world.

The education segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of industry vertical, the telecommunications and IT segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the managed learning service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rapid technological advancements and evolving industry landscapes, telecommunication and IT companies are adopting managed learning services for upskilling and reskilling their workforce to remain competitive in the industry. However, the education segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032. The rapid adoption of digital technologies in education sectors has spurred the need for robust online LMS, virtual classrooms, and e-learning content development.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the managed learning service market revenue, owing to increase in investments in advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI and MLS to improve businesses and customer experiences in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid digitalization and internet penetration in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14722

Leading Market Players

TTA (The Training Associates)

Wahoo Learning

G-Cube

GP Strategies Corporation

Infopro Learning, Inc.

NIIT (USA), Inc.

Schouten Global

Capita Plc.

Learning Tree International, Inc.

Hemsley Fraser Group Ltd.

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

QA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the managed learning service market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/managed-learning-service-market-to-reach-9-4-billion-by-2032-at-10-3-cagr-allied-market-research-302151040.html