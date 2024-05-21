DMEGC Solar Infinity RT Modules Pass ISO 14067 Verification

DONGYANG, China, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar announced that its Infinity and Infinity RT PV modules have obtained the ISO 14067 product carbon footprint verification statement. This is another sustainability achievement achieved by the company after obtaining Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification. The results once again prove its superiority in low-carbon PV modules.

ISO 14067 is a specific calculation method standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization to solve the problem of "product carbon footprint". It covers the direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions during the entire life cycle of products from raw material acquisition, manufacturing, transportation, sales, use to disposal. Through ISO 14067 certification, companies can quantify the carbon footprint of products throughout their life cycles, identify and optimize GHG reduction potential, and thus promote the transformation to more environmental-friendly production methods.

Over the years, DMEGC Solar has made every effort to reduce the carbon footprint of its products, and has promoted this as a key advantage in exploring the European market. A few years ago, before other competitors took action, the company became one of the first PV module manufacturers to pass France's low-carbon certification, thereby successfully entering this booming market and gaining a considerable market share. Now it is extending that lead by becoming the first manufacturer of rectangular silicon wafer modules to receive ISO 14067 certification.

Speaking of the rectangular wafer Infinity RT series, this is an upgraded version of DMEGC Solar's legendary Infinity series, which was launched in November last year. The new modules utilize larger rectangular cells, resulting in higher power and efficiency while maintaining the same module size. In addition to the benefit of reducing system BOS and LOCE costs, the new RT series modules also have a new label: 100% renewable energy production, which comes from a certification obtained by the company's module factory early last year. Thanks to the installation of rooftop PV systems across the factory, as well as continued investment in the use of hydropower and wind power, "green" modules are produced entirely from renewable energy. One of DMEGC Solar's module factories received a zero-carbon factory certification issued by TÜV SÜD in October last year, which was the first four-star zero-carbon factory certified by the agency.

DMEGC Solar has just announced that it will participate in Intersolar Europe 2024 with its upgraded Infinity RT modules and Greenhouse modules earlier this month. It claimed that the new modules have been improved in terms of efficiency, reliability and sustainability to maintain their competitive advantage in the European market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416986/DMEGC_Solar_Infinity_RT_Modules_Pass_ISO_14067_Verification.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-infinity-rt-modules-pass-iso-14067-verification-302151068.html