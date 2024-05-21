Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024
WKN: A0MNR0 | ISIN: EE3100016965
21.05.24
08:05 Uhr
1,055 Euro
-0,040
-3,65 %
GlobeNewswire
21.05.2024 | 09:58
Listing of AS Ekspress Grupp additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-21 09:52 CEST --


On May 21, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional listing application of AS Ekspress Grupp and to list its 162,501
additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options
program on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AS Ekspress Grupp will be
listed on May 24, 2024 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 30,959,342 shares of AS-i Ekspress Grupp (ISIN: EE3100016965)
will be traded under the trading code EEG1T on or about May 24. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
