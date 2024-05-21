Industry Leaders, Customers, and Partners join the Converged Endpoint Management leader as it highlights product innovations, industry trends, and best practices from customers like Dutch Government, Electrolux, Unilever, and Weir Group

Tanium, the industry's leading provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), is holding its annual Converge World Tour this week in London where conference attendees will hear directly from Tanium customers and partners, company leadership, and industry luminaries about security best practices, industry trends, and learn more about new autonomous capabilities like Tanium Automate,designed to empower customers toautomate complex tasks at speed and scale.

Customers likeDutch Government, Electrolux, Unilever, Weir Group and morewill join partners like NCC Group and Avanade to showcase how they're able to consolidate disparate security solutions on a single platform to reduce the costs, risks, and silos associated with outdated approaches. As the region experiences continued growth, attendees will get a firsthand look at why the most security conscious organizations in EMEA trust Tanium to secure their assets.

During this year's Converge London event, participants will gain insight from various Tanium leaders including Chief Executive Officer, Dan Streetman, Chief Technology Officer Matt Quinn, and Chief Marketing Officer, Steve Daheb. Additionally, Chief Customer Officer Charles Ross will lead a panel with representatives from Leeds and York NHS and the University of Manchester, to discuss first-hand accounts, benefits, and outcomes delivered by the award-winning Tanium XEM platform. Lastly, Unilever will take the stage to explore the future role of the CISO with Tanium's Steve Murphy, SVP EMEA.

"Our Converge World Tour events bring together industry experts, customers, and partners from around the world to exchange ideas and tackle the biggest challenges faced within the security industry," said Steve Murphy, SVP EMEA, Tanium. "This collaboration is crucial to empowering organizations in transitioning to a security approach that is real-time, seamless, and autonomous, and we're excited to showcase the latest capabilities introduced as a part of our vision for AEM."

Tanium Automate

Attendees will have a chance to dive into Tanium Automate as Chief Technology Officer Matt Quinn and VP of AI Harman Kaur demonstrate how the no-code automation and orchestration workflow experience, available now in private preview, empowers IT and Security teams using Tanium Cloud to automate common tasks, be they simple or complex. Teams can create custom playbooks from the UI to minimize operational impact and automate repeatable tasks like patching, application deployments, vulnerability remediations, unused software license reclamation, among others. With the ability to orchestrate and chain together a series of Tanium Action Steps into logical, repeatable sequences, called playbooks, common tasks can run automatically or with user interaction and oversight.

At Converge World Tour London, attendees can also:

Familiarize themselves with Tanium Guardian as they're guided by Tanium's Director of Endpoint Security Research Melissa Bischoping.

Join panels hosted by Tanium VP of Product Marketing Vivek Bhandari to explore integrated Microsoft and ServiceNow solutions.

Attend the Tanium Partner Academy where attendees will learn more about the value and power of partner opportunities and winners of the 2024 EMEA Partner Awards will claim their accolade.

Explore hands on lab sessions focusing on patching, software maintenance, and unmasking vulnerabilities with Tanium Software Bill of Materials (SBOM).

To learn more and register for an upcoming Converge World Tour event in a city near you, visit: www.tanium.com/converge-world-tour.

About Tanium

Tanium delivers the industry's only true real-time cloud-based endpoint management and security offering. Its converged endpoint management (XEM) platform is real-time, seamless, and autonomous, allowing security-conscious organizations to break down silos and reduce complexity, cost, and risk. Securing more than 32M endpoints around the world, Tanium's customers include more than 40% of the Fortune 100, 7 of the top 10 U.S. retailers, 9 of the top 10 U.S. commercial banks, all 6 branches of the U.S. military, and MODs and DODs around the world. It also partners with the world's biggest technology companies, system integrators, and managed service providers to help customers realize the full potential of their IT investments. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years and ranks on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information on The Power of Certainty, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

