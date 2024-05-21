National Comprehensive Cancer Network: Oncology Events in Poland Solidify Collaboration with NCCN

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network participates in meetings hosted by Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, the Polish Oncological Society, and Alliance for Innovation to advance work adapting proven cancer treatment guidelines for Poland.

WARSAW, Poland, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)-a global nonprofit responsible for leading cancer treatment guidelines-is taking part in two events in Warsaw focused on advancing cancer care and highlighting the Poland-US bilateral achievements in health care from May 21-22, 2024. The meetings will be organized by Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, the Polish Oncological Society, and the Alliance for Innovation. NCCN's Chief Executive Officer, Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, will be speaking, along with Katy Winckworth-Prejsnar, MPH, Senior Manager of the NCCN Global Program.

"We are honored to contribute in part to the ambitious Polish National Oncological Strategy," said Dr. Denlinger. "Since the beginning of our collaboration, we have been able to jointly adapt NCCN Guidelines for six cancer types into regional adaptations tailored specifically to the needs and realities of people with cancer in the Polish region. It has been a privilege to work alongside so many committed and knowledgeable Polish and American leaders on this shared mission for improving cancer outcomes for all."

The six existing adaptations are derived from the evidence-based expert consensus NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®). They are available free-of-charge at NCCN.org/global or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines® App.

NCCN will participate in several activities, including plans for updating three NCCN European Editions-Poland for:

Cervical Cancer

Colon Cancer

Ovarian Cancer/Fallopian Tube Cancer/Primary Peritoneal Cancer

The organizations will also begin work on new NCCN European Editions-Poland for:

Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Oncology

Anal Carcinoma

Rectal Cancer

Uterine Neoplasms

Vulvar Cancer

There are additional published NCCN European Editions-Poland for:

Breast Cancer

Central Nervous System Cancers

Head and Neck Cancers

"Studies frequently illustrate the importance of standardizing care to ensure everyone with cancer receives treatment based on the best available evidence," said Piotr Rutkowski, MD, PhD, Chairman of the ministerial team for the National Oncological Strategy in Poland. "This collaboration with NCCN has been extremely valuable towards our efforts to advance cancer treatment, research, and prevention in our country. We look forward to building on our success with more joint health care activities in the future."

NCCN currently offers more than 20 global adaptations of NCCN Guidelines, plus more than 270 translations of clinical resources across more than 50 languages. Learn more about NCCN's work to improve cancer care around the world at NCCN.org/global.

