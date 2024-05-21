Metasphere Labs Inc.: Metasphere Labs Unveils Decentralized Identity System at Consensus 2024 and Announces Carbon Aware Routing Protocol

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metasphere Labs Inc. (formerly Looking Glass Labs Ltd., "Metasphere" or the "Company") (Cboe Canada: LABZ (https://www.cboe.ca/en/live/security-activity/LABZ%23!/market-depth)) (OTC: LABZF (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LABZF/overview)) (FRA: H1N (https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/metasphere-labs-inc)) is thrilled to announce its participation in Consensus 2024 (https://consensus2024.coindesk.com/) alongside Bot Ventures Inc. ("Bot Ventures"), where they will unveil an early demonstration of their innovative decentralized identity and domain name system. This platform utilizes Bitcoin blockchain technology to enhance online security and trust through decentralized digital identity solutions.



Parties interested in seeing a demonstration of the prototype can book a meeting at Metasphere's private suite by contacting Natasha Ingram at info@metasphere.earth (mailto:info@metasphere.earth).

New Carbon Aware Routing Protocol Initiative

In addition to the demonstration, the Company is excited to announce a pioneering initiative to develop a carbon aware routing protocol for computer networks and the Internet. This protocol will enable Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and network participants to route data packets by prioritizing routes that minimize carbon emissions instead of focusing solely on the number of hops.

Why Carbon Aware Routing is Needed

The Internet is a significant contributor to global carbon emissions due to the energy consumed by data centers and network infrastructure. This trend will only increase exponentially with compute-intensive AI and Metaverse applications. Current routing protocols optimize for speed and cost, often disregarding the environmental impact. By implementing a carbon aware routing protocol, ISPs can make more environmentally conscious decisions, significantly reducing the Internet's carbon footprint.

This innovative protocol will also provide real-time analytics of Internet routing, enabling ISPs to monitor and offset their emissions. The integration of these analytics will allow for greater transparency and accountability in managing carbon emissions across the digital landscape.

Metasphere aims to unveil this protocol at Mobile World Congress Americas and plans to submit it to the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) within the same timeframe.

Join Us at Consensus 2024

Metasphere and Bot Ventures invite all interested parties to join them at Consensus 2024 to witness the future of decentralized identity solutions and learn more about Metasphere's other initiatives and contracts, including the development of Pure Sky's carbon credit registry, Bluesphere's Ents World Metaverse, participating in the Treegens, and the new carbon aware routing protocol initiative. Together, these advancements underscore Metasphere's commitment to driving innovation in both digital identity and environmental sustainability.

"As we move forward with Bot Venture's decentralized identity and domain name system, our focus remains on developing a decentralized and sustainable Internet," said Natasha Ingram, CEO of Metasphere. "Our new carbon aware routing protocol is a testament to our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the digital world, and we are excited to share these innovations with the world at both Consensus 2024 and Mobile World Congress Americas 2024."

About Metasphere Labs:

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Metasphere Labs develops solutions for the metaverse, DAOs, gamification, and Web3, addressing social challenges related to climate change and aiming for a positive planetary impact.

For more information, contact Natasha Ingram, CEO, at info@metasphere.earth (mailto:info@metasphere.earth).

