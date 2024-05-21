Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2024-05-21) The primary insider Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø, board member of Kitron ASA, has today acquired 10,765 shares at a price of NOK 31.74. Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 is attached.
This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
