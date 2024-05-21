Ekran System, a top insider risk management solutions provider, together with Jonathan Care, cybersecurity expert and former Gartner analyst, will host a webinar titled "Effective Third-Party Vendor Monitoring Strategies."

Scheduled to take place on May 23, this exclusive online event is about selecting reliable vendors, applying risk assessment frameworks, meeting compliance requirements, and communicating with vendors effectively to mitigate potential threats driven by third parties.

Jonathan Care will offer actionable guidance on protecting your business against the risks associated with third-party service providers.

During the webinar, you will learn best practices for:

Detecting and addressing cybersecurity threats arising from the cooperation with third parties.

Complying with requirements regulating third-party vendor management, including GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST.

Developing and enhancing your vendor compliance program.

Leveraging technological solutions to streamline insider risk management initiatives effectively.

You will also learn a real-life case study on how Ekran System helped an organization manage third-party risks.

Event Details

Title: Effective Third-Party Vendor Monitoring Strategies

Date: May 23

Time: 10:00am PDT, 7:00pm CET

Registration: https://hubs.li/Q02xKXry0

About speakers:

Jonathan Care is an expert in the field of cybersecurity and fraud detection. Care previously worked at Gartner, where he oversaw insider threat and risk research and identified key players in the fraud detection and prevention market.

For more information about Ekran System and its comprehensive suite of insider threat detection and prevention solutions, please visit www.ekransystem.com

About Ekran System

Ekran System is a human-focused insider risk management platform that helps companies prevent and mitigate insider threats, including those stemming from third-party service providers. By deploying Ekran System, organizations can detect suspicious third-party activity, respond to cybersecurity incidents, and streamline their compliance efforts.

For effective third-party risk mitigation, Ekran System offers:

RDP session monitoring and recording

Privileged access management

Identity management

Real-time alerts on suspicious activity

User activity reports With Ekran System, you can get 360-degree visibility into the conduct of third-party vendors within your network and take immediate action when a security threat occurs. World-renowned organizations like Visa, Samsung, Panasonic, and UPS have already entrusted Ekran System with their security.

