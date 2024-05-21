Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press Release - Intervest promotes Kevin Raes to Chief Commercial Officer

Dear Madam, Sir,

Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the promotion of Kevin Raes to Chief Commercial Officer.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,

Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de promotie van Kevin Raes tot Chief Commercial Officer.





Attachments