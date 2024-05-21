Lubrizol, a global leader in additive technology for the transportation industry, has launched Lubrizol® CV9660, a new low-SAPS Heavy Duty lubricant technology that meets higher levels of performance while also delivering a simplified solution for multiple viscosity profiles.

Formulated to address the growing demands for ACEA E8 lubricants in the European market, Lubrizol® CV9660 demonstrates a deep understanding of evolving market needs, leading the development of innovative solutions that meet and advance the latest standards. The new product, which utilizes the renowned performance polymer Lubrizol® 7077, is notable for covering multiple viscosity grades in the Heavy Duty space to meet an array of needs, boosting efficiency and delivering added value.

"Low-SAPS, Heavy Duty lubricants pose a challenge to our customers," said Alex Brewster, Lubrizol Heavy Duty Product Manager, Europe. "Viscosity grades, base oils, and additive packages all create complexity within the oil marketers' operations and within the product range itself. In addressing this challenge, we are pleased to have developed a solution with exponential benefits."

Lubrizol® CV9660 joins a suite of products supporting the diverse needs of the Heavy Duty market and bolsters Lubrizol's reputation in the industry as a total solutions provider.

Learn more about Lubrizol® CV9660: Innovative Heavy Duty Additive Technology for OEM Hardware Protection. (https://go.lubrizol.com/z5hhpz4g)

