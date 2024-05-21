Middle Eastern Operator Will Continue Leveraging Netcracker's Digital BSS Product Suite and Managed Services to Support B2C and B2B Customers and Gain Improved Agility and Time to Market

Netcracker Technology announced today that Ooredoo Qatar will extend its long-term partnership with Netcracker, utilizing Managed Services for Ooredoo's Revenue Management and CRM solutions to support B2C and B2B customers across a wide range of telecom and other services, including ICT, IoT and Cloud. This engagement will also expand to other industries including Fintech and Entertainment as Ooredoo Qatar continues its forward-looking initiatives and innovative digital offerings to maintain its position as a technology leader in Qatar.

The partnership extension will provide Ooredoo Qatar with improved agility and time to market as the operator takes the lead in making Qatar one of the best-connected countries in the world. By entrusting its solutions and support services to Netcracker, Ooredoo Qatar will be able to focus on its goals of empowering its customers by delivering an elevated experience, including simplified journeys and touchpoints.

"Our renewed partnership with Netcracker allows us to stay at the vanguard of technological innovation and market responsiveness," said Thani Ali Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar. "By leveraging Netcracker's expertise, we can deliver superior service to our customers. This collaboration is crucial as we lead the way towards digital transformation across multiple areas, significantly contributing to Qatar's vision of becoming one of the world's most connected and digitally empowered nations."

"Ooredoo Qatar is at the forefront of creating a customer-focused network and delivering excellence in customer experience, which we are proud to help support," said Mervat El Dabae, EMEA Regional Vice President at Netcracker. "We value our long-standing partnership and look forward to working closely together for even greater success."

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521516246/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com