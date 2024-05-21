Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Introduces First of Its Kind AI Deep Learning PTT Device

Hands-free Accessory Utilizes AI Deep-Learning Technologies to Reduce Noise and Deliver Clear Voice Communication

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA)(Nasdaq:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today introduced the SD7 Wired Palm Mic Pro with AI Noise Cancellation for use with the Company's SD7 Handset.

The integrated AI-Active Noise Cancellation Microphone is a technologically advanced innovation, delivering clearer audio than today's Remote Speaker Mic's (RSM's) which often use two microphones. Workers who work in noisy environments such as first responders, construction crews, roads crews, mining workers, and manufacturing staff will all benefit by using this new accessory with the SD7 Handset to help them communicate more clearly.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "Siyata is committed to becoming a leader in the $7 Billion Push-to-Talk over Cellular market by bringing unique, customer focused solutions. The Wired Palm Mic Pro with AI Noise Cancellation is the first AI-based RSM allowing first responders and enterprise customers to communicate more clearly in loud environments. We are confident that this product will be a game changer in this large-scale market and look forward to launching additional innovations in 2024."

Zohar Van Coevorden from HCT Sea Ports commented, "We work in an extremely noisy environment and the Wired Palm Mic Pro with AI Noise Cancellation coupled with the Siyata SD7 Handset provides clear, loud sound quality. We have never experienced this level of noise cancellation from other devices as well as ease of use allowing our staff to communicate effectively."

Wired Palm Mic Pro with AI Noise Cancellation Specifications

• AI Active ENC RSM

• Noise pick-up: AI deep learning technologies

• Noise reduction: in far-field & extremely noisy environments

• Power from Radio: 5V-9V

• Optional inside battery Charging version

• Power consumption: ANC TX: 25mA, RSM: 0.5-1.5W

• Speaker: 40mm 108dB @10cm maximum

• Cable: Diameter: 5.0 mm; Plug: M5 connector; Length: 26/25/26 cm

The Wired Palm Mic Pro with AI Noise Cancellation is available for order today. For additional information about the accessory, please visit https://siyata.net

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

