Broadstone Tech / Cytex Inc.: Cytex Launches Audify, a Groundbreaking Real-time Compliance Verification Solution

Audify is poised to revolutionize the way regulators and organizations manage compliance, risk, and cybersecurity as the first-ever integrated solution that enables real-time oversight across an organization and its partners. This breakthrough will redefine industry standards by providing continuous, immediate insights into compliance and security processes.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Cytex, Inc., a SaaS-based, full-spectrum industry leader in cybersecurity, introduces the Audify Compliance Verification Platform, the first real-time compliance verification platform solution providing continuous compliance attestation of the cybersecurity posture of the entire organization and its data exchange partners down to the control level.



Audify enables regulatory bodies and organizations to have real-time oversight of the cybersecurity posture of regulated entities, ending the reliance on self-reporting or expensive third-party point-in-time certifications.

"Traditional point-in-time or self-reporting compliance methods are limited in scope and frequency, prone to human error, and cannot capture the dynamic nature of compliance in a digital world," said Andrew Surwilo, CEO of Cytex. "Audify transcends these limitations by offering continuous, real-time insights into an organization's compliance posture at the control level, ensuring that compliance is not just a checkbox exercise but a robust, ongoing automated process."

The Audify platform includes:

Real-Time Compliance Monitoring: Audify offers ongoing oversight, automatically detecting and alerting compliance drifts, and anomalies as they occur compared to traditional methods that only capture compliance at a moment in time.

Enhanced Accuracy and Efficiency: Audify reduces the potential for human error and the burden on resources associated with manual compliance processes, thus improving the accuracy and efficiency of compliance programs through its automation capabilities.

Scalable and Customizable: Audify can be tailored to various regulatory requirements and scales to accommodate different organizational sizes and industries, from local government agencies to multinational corporations.

"Whether it's SOC 2, HIPAA, CMMC, PCI, NIST, or FINRA compliance, with Audify, governing bodies and covered entities can now proactively manage their compliance and security, rather than retroactively addressing violations or failures," Andrew Surwilo, CEO, said. "Our platform not only streamlines the compliance process but also embeds it within the daily operational security infrastructure, offering a comprehensive, integrated view of risks and controls. Audify delivers on the true purpose of compliance frameworks: creating an active standard of security and privacy controls within a digital ecosystem."

Audify's fully automated compliance monitoring system allows organizations to enjoy continuous oversight and control with a shift from retroactively addressing breaches or failures to proactively managing compliance and security. Real-time monitoring and automated alerts provide continuous insight into compliance status, enabling immediate corrective action.

Another benefit of Audify is facilitating more strategic risk management by integrating compliance with overall cybersecurity strategies to help organizations prioritize and mitigate risks effectively. The platform ensures regulatory alignment with a variety of frameworks, including SOC 2, HIPAA, FINRA, CMMC, NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, CCPA, ISO 27001, and GDPR, ensuring organizations can meet stringent regulatory requirements while maintaining operational flexibility.

Audify reflects Cytex's mission to streamline compliance procedures into daily operations, reframing them as more than just a checkbox exercise. The new platform will help redefine compliance, risk management, and cybersecurity with a comprehensive view of risks and controls in an ongoing daily automated process.

To learn more about the Audify platform, please visit https://cytex.io/. You can also send a message at https://cytex.io/contact/ to learn more about this new real-time attestation for uncompromised compliance.

About Cytex

Cytex is a SaaS-based, full-spectrum AI-powered cybersecurity platform providing a comprehensive solution for data protection and compliance. Endorsed by the MIT Cyber Defense Clinic, Cytex streamlines IT security and reduces costs through its full suite of security tools, which include a DNS firewall with traffic & threat blocking, data supply chain security, EDR, CSPM, DLP, and ZTNA, cloud app security, and comprehensive cybersecurity training.

