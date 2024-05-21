Ardent and Obsidian Global Form Small Business Joint Venture, Ardian Global, LLC

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Ardent, a Member of Mission1st Group (Ardent), and Obsidian Global, LLC (Obsidian) have joined forces to form Ardian Global, LLC. Ardian Global is a small business Joint Venture (JV) that combines Ardent's industry-leading geospatial intelligence, cloud computing, AI/ML, data analytics, and border security expertise with Obsidian's cybersecurity, DevSecOps, and agile development capabilities.

Ardian Global's mission is to be the beacon of innovation, seamlessly integrating trusted geospatial and artificial intelligence technologies with cutting-edge data analytics, DevSecOps, cybersecurity, and agile IT professional services. This newly formed JV is dedicated to safeguarding the United States, both at home and abroad, by delivering unparalleled solutions that enhance national security and drive technological advancement.

Richard Zareck II, President & CEO of Ardent, expressed his enthusiasm: "As a newly graduated large business, Ardent is thrilled to partner with Obsidian on this new joint venture. With our combined expertise and strong presence across DHS, FedCiv and DoD - Ardian Global is well positioned to enhance the critical national security and defense missions while continuing our reputation for excellence."

"This joint venture represents an exciting opportunity for our two companies to join forces and expand our services within the federal market," says Drew Conway, CEO & President of Obsidian Global. "We are looking forward to working with Ardent to both further mature as a corporation and grow our capabilities as we prepare for the next steps in our business."

A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent Management Consulting is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013 and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by G-CERTi Co., Ltd., NIST AI Safety Consortium. For media inquiries, please contact: Clayton Wear at?public.relations@ardentmc.com.?

Obsidian Global, LLC (Obsidian), a small business Information Technology services firm, specializes in Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Agile Development, Cloud & IT Services, and Enterprise Architecture Design. Obsidian is a Prime government contract holder for many IDIQ and Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) including the Air Force (AF) SBEAS vehicle ($13.4B), where we support AF applications development and cybersecurity operations task orders. Under our GSA MAS contract, we implement DevSecOps practices and provide database administration, systems administration, and cybersecurity operations. Obsidian is a Prime on the DoE CPSS BPA ($300M) where we provide data center security, ATO, ISSO, and cybersecurity communication support among other disciplines. Additionally, Obsidian has successfully met the standards of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000-1:2018 through certification, and appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Development and Services.

