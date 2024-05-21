HELLENiQ ENERGY delivered solid Q124 results, with group sales of €3,278m up 5.3% y-o-y, IFRS EBITDA of €350m up 25.4% y-o-y and adjusted EBITDA (mainly stripping out inventory effects) of €338m down 16% compared with Q123. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the y-o-y decline in refining margins. Net income was up 16% y-o-y to €179m, while adjusted net income fell 35% y o y to €164m, for the same reason. HELLENIQ's refining business had a good quarter, with volumes increasing 8.1% to 3.987m tonnes and sales increasing 5.5% to €2,963m. The company made progress on its debt restructuring, refinancing €1bn of facilities at a notable margin reduction, extending the average maturity profile by one year.

