Fiera Milano SpA has started generating electricity from Italy's largest rooftop solar array. The trade fair organizer's development partner deployed the 18 MW system on the pavilions of its exhibition center in Rho, near Milan. From pv magazine Italy Fiera Milano, a trade fair organizer in Milan, has switched on Italy's largest rooftop PV system - an 18 MW array deployed on the pavilions of its exhibition center in Rho, near Milan. Italian power utility A2A built the system with approximately 50,000 solar panels, distributed across 330,000 square meters of pavilion coverage. A2A developed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...