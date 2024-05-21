Amesite, Inc.: Amesite Launches Explorer Seminars to Connect Top Faculty with Outstanding High School Students

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today the availability of Amesite Explorer Seminars, offering students direct engagement with distinguished faculty from the nation's top universities and colleges. These seminars provide mentorship in creating timely, original work addressing today's most pressing societal issues. Participants not only gain invaluable insights and support but also build significant relationships with educators that enhance their college admissions.

Delivered on Amesite's cutting-edge tech platform, boasting a 96-98% retention rate for all learners and 100% retention for K-12 learners, the Explorer Seminars leverage AI to streamline administrative tasks for faculty, allowing them to focus on meaningful engagement. The deliberate use of AI by both students and faculty fosters transparency and advancement, empowering students with the most advanced tools to create original work and succeed academically.

According to Business Insider in 2024, college admissions have become increasingly competitive, with application volumes rising 30%, from 5.4 million in 2019 to 7 million in 2022 and acceptance rates at top universities like Harvard plummeting to historic lows of 3.19%, making it necessary for top students to find new and creative ways to stand out. Flagship state school admissions have also dramatically declined, creating a competitive environment that has changed dramatically for this generation of high school students. For example, at the University of Michigan, admissions have declined from around 55% in 2000 to under 18% in 2023.

Ted Spencer, 30-year Head of Admissions, University of Michigan, and Advisor to the Harvard University Summer Programs and Amesite Inc., said "The Amesite Explorer Seminars are a way for students to differentiate themselves in college applications. With emphasis on test scores declining, and the competition for admissions higher than ever, an evaluation from an outstanding faculty member can make the difference in a successful application to a competitive college or university."

Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, "Focusing on the most cutting-edge subjects and leveraging the latest technology, our seminars create an unparalleled learning experience. We are committed to excellence in learning in all sectors, benefiting students, expanding the impact of faculty and driving shareholder value by delivering innovative and in-demand educational solutions on our tech."

Schools, college counselors and families interested in the opportunity may contact Brandon Owens, VP Sales, Amesite Inc. at brandon@amesite.com to learn more about referral requirements to the program and applying for admission.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

