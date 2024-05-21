Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Present at the Lytham Partners 2024 Spring Conference on May 30

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced that Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, are scheduled to present at the Lytham Partners 2024 Virtual Spring Conference on May 30, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. ET. Management will also be available to host virtual meetings with participating investors throughout the day.

A live and archived webcast of management's presentation, as well as any associated supporting materials, may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page on the Company's website. Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett Perry

214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

