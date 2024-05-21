Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
München
21.05.24
08:02 Uhr
1,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERASO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERASO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2001,28015:27
ACCESSWIRE
21.05.2024 | 13:50
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Present at the Lytham Partners 2024 Spring Conference on May 30

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced that Ron Glibbery, CEO, and Jim Sullivan, CFO, are scheduled to present at the Lytham Partners 2024 Virtual Spring Conference on May 30, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. ET. Management will also be available to host virtual meetings with participating investors throughout the day.

A live and archived webcast of management's presentation, as well as any associated supporting materials, may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page on the Company's website. Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group
Brett Perry
214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.