Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - TerraMaster, a professional brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently introduced the F2-424, a new upgrade of F2-423. The brand-new F2-424 adopts the Intel Celeron N95 4-core 4-thread processor, 8GB DDR5 memory, two 2.5GB network ports, two M.2 NVMe sockets, and adds a USB Type-C host interface and a USB Type A interface, achieving a 40% improvement in overall performance compared to the previous generation.

F2-424



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7838/209942_5c3785ef845ebb0e_001full.jpg

The F2-424 will come with the new generation TOS 5.1 operating system and can be smoothly upgraded to the TerraMaster TOS 6 operating system in the nearly future. With its robust features and state-of-the-art technology, the F2-424 NAS redefines data storage and management for both personal and business users.

F2-424 Key Features

Faster Application Response

Featuring a more powerful CPU and DDR5 memory, the F2-424 represents a performance improvement of more than 140% on the previous generation. Application load times have increased by 90%, file and photo retrieval speed by 40%, database response speed by 50%, and the PHP response for web pages has seen a remarkable 60% improvement. Such enhanced performance enables seamless handling of high-load workflows.

Higher Transmission Speed

Configured with two 2.5 GbE interfaces, F2-424 supports a 2.5 GbE high-speed network bandwidth. The linear data transmission speed can reach 283 MB/s. Link Aggregation offers a network bandwidth up to 5 Gb, thereby providing a cost-effective solution for multi-user and high-concurrent file access.

Latest TOS System and Virtualized Applications

F2-424 runs on the latest TOS 5.1 and the coming TOS 6 system. The F2-424 satisfies virtualized application needs and provides additional functionality within one device with the use of professional virtualized apps, including VirtualBox and Docker, and by cooperating with Docker-compose and Portainer. This lowers the cost of corporate investment in IT.

Rich Backup Solutions

Centralized Backup, Duple Backup, Snapshot, CloudSync, TFM Backup, and more enhance the security of your data with multiple backup applications. And the F2-424 supports various RAID types, including RAID 0/1/JBOD/Single, and TRAID.

Powerful Multimedia Service

With 4K video decoding capability, the F2-424 is compatible with uPnP/DLNA protocol and can stream videos to various multimedia devices, including computers, smart phones, media players and televisions, by using TerraMasters proprietary application Multimedia Server or the one from another third-party, to deliver users constant, reliable entertainment experiences.

Easy M.2 SSD Installation

To facilitate the installation of M.2 SSDs, TerraMaster has specially designed a side sliding cover for the F2-424 chassis, which is simply pushed aside to install M.2 SSDs. TerraMaster also provides hand-tightened screws, making it easy to install an SSD within 5 seconds.

Less Noise

The F2-424 adopts TerraMaster new structure achieved a noise level in standby mode is only 19dB(A), which is 50% lower than the previous generations.

In addition to the F2-424, the 424 series includes another 2 models: F4-424 (4-bay) and F4-424 Pro (4-bay), which are available worldwide catering to the demands of home users, SOHO, and small businesses for high-performance NAS.

More information of TerraMaster F2-424: https://www.terra-master.com/global/products/homesoho-nas/f2-690.html.

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terramasterofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TerraMasters

Contact information:

Mike Lee

Marketing Manager

+86 755 81798272

marketing@terra-master.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209942

SOURCE: Comunicae Seedrelease Network S.L.