Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is proud to announce the launch of an initiative with its collaborators Southwire Company, LLC ("Southwire") and the Panama City Port Authority ("Port Panama City" or the "Port") in Florida to pilot a revolutionary digital truck bills of lading program.

The initial phase of the pilot commenced in April. This innovative initiative aims to modernize and streamline the transportation process for copper cathode shipments while also improving real-time tracking into shipments leaving Port Panama City. By collaborating with the Port, MineHub unlocks its ability to provide enhanced security and improved visibility into truck shipments of copper. This comes at a critical time as theft of copper continues to be a major issue throughout the United States. Southwire's leading market position and commitment to digitization enabled MineHub to gain necessary engagement from key logistics allies, such as trucking companies and freight brokers.

The Port Panama City is a dynamic regional port that handles over two million tons of cargo annually. With its access to the Gulf of Mexico, the Port Panama City in Florida plays a crucial role in facilitating the movement of goods from overseas vessels to domestic consumers and traders via truck and rail. The Port continues to experience growth through continually investing in modern seaport infrastructure, promoting trade with countries around the globe, and aggressively supporting industrial development.

Recognizing the need for enhanced efficiency and security, MineHub is spearheading the adoption of digital truck bills of lading for outbound truck shipments from this critical port. The pilot has been ongoing for a month with impressive results. In addition to streamlining operational processes for the Port Panama City team, the digital truck bills of lading have enabled MineHub to dramatically improve visibility into truck shipments. In a one-month period, MineHub has increased the percentage of trucks being GPS-tracked from 0% to over 94%. In the coming months, MineHub will aim for 100% tracking for all outbound truck shipments to Southwire. Based on the success of this initiative, more companies may likely see the added value in the ability to have a visible and secure bill of lading system for truckload shipments.

Andrea Aranguren, President & CEO of MineHub stated, "We are excited to be embarking on this transformative journey with Southwire and the Port Panama City, revolutionizing the way we manage and track our shipments. Digital bill of ladings stand as another ground-breaking tool in our arsenal, poised to revolutionize supply chain management and to pilot them through Southwire, one of the largest wire and cable producers in the world, further validates the technology. By embracing digital innovation, we aim to enhance efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction, ultimately setting new standards for the industry."

Marcel Brinkhof, Vice President of Metals Procurement at Southwire commented, "Launching this pilot with MineHub marks an important chapter in our journey, one where we reimagine the possibilities of shipment management and tracking. The introduction of digital bill of lading represents a pivotal step in Southwire's efforts toward continuous improvement and our joint mission with MineHub to redefine supply chain management practices. We are excited to witness the opportunities and efficiencies unlocked by digital bills of lading."

"We appreciate the efforts and collaboration between MineHub, the Port team, and Southwire to bring this project to fruition," Alex King, Port Director for Port Panama City, Florida commented. "Adding security and visibility to the supply chain for cargoes moving between the Port and our customers is vital to delivering long-term growth and success of our customers, and every stakeholder in our port community."

As the pilot program continues, MineHub is gathering valuable insights and feedback to refine and expand its digital truck bills of lading initiative, paving the way for a more connected and sustainable future in logistics and transportation. The pilot program, slated to run for several months, will mark the transition from traditional paper-based to digital bill of ladings, providing a consolidated and secure platform for digital document storage. Customers of MineHub will benefit from a self-service portal equipped with advanced tracking features and access to digital documents, empowering them with greater visibility and control over their shipments.

About Southwire

Southwire Company, LLC is North America's leading wire and cable company. The $8B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

About Port Panama City

The Port Panama City is a dynamic regional port that handles over two million tons of cargo annually. The Port Authority provides full terminal and handling services for a diverse mix of containerized, breakbulk, and bulk cargoes. The Port also supports two on-port heavy manufacturing companies and supports several large manufacturers in the region with vital port services. The Port continues to experience growth through continually investing in modern seaport infrastructure, promoting trade with countries around the globe, and aggressively supporting industrial development.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

