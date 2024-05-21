Solera and Axalta partner together to accurately calculate CO2 emissions per vehicle repair.

Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today announced a strategic partnership with Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings. Through this strategic partnership, Axalta's conventional and Fast Cure Low Energy (FCLE) refinish paint systems will be integrated into Solera's Sustainable Estimatics platform, enabling Axalta Customers to analyze their CO2 emissions per repair, considering repair methods (repair versus replace), paint application process, and drying conditions.

By partnering with Solera, Axalta is the first refinish paint manufacturer to provide the data to accurately calculate the CO2 emissions of products and processes used during the repair rather than general industry averages. Under the BELEAF umbrella, Axalta provides high performing eco-conscious products, innovative tools and optimal resources to help body shops minimize their environmental footprint while contributing to their business' success. Solera Sustainable Estimatics for Paint is a new resource that highlights Axalta's commitment to sustainability and the BELEAF initiative.

"We are excited to partner with Solera and introduce a new solution to the market," said Troy Weaver, President of Global Refinish at Axalta. "This technology aligns with Axalta's ongoing commitment to sustainability as we set out to become Carbon Neutral by 2040 and was designed with our customers in mind to help them achieve their sustainability goals. By accurately calculating CO2 emissions per repair, our customers can make data-driven decisions to help lower their carbon footprint while also benefiting their bottom line."

Due to the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), many countries will require businesses to track and report their emissions by 2025. Sustainable Estimatics for Paint makes it easy to analyze Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions, allowing organizations to present credible and verified carbon emission figures. Customers will also be able to review dashboards to analyze their overall collision repair footprint and benchmark against regional, country-specific, and industry-wide data. Together with Solera, Axalta provides the products, tools, and resources to help refinish customers reduce their impact on the environment.

Arnaud Agostini, International Managing Director at Solera commented: "Working with Axalta was a very natural course of action for us as part of our Sustainable Estimatics solution. The ability to measure carbon emissions is becoming more prevalent across the world, with an ever-increasing number of governments looking to advocate its measurement to understand the environmental impact of vehicle repair on the planet.

The preparation, production and use of paint is an important part of every body shop process and a hugely important factor for insurers who will need to accurately measure and report the CO2 impact of every element of every repair.

By partnering with Axalta, Solera not only ensures accurate measurement of the CO2 emissions emitted as the result of a repair, but given the paint process is continually evolving, we ensure that, by having access to Axalta's ever-changing data as they develop more eco-friendly paints, our data remains fit for purpose over the long term, bringing the most accurate CO2 emissions connected to vehicle repair."

To learn more about Axalta's sustainability initiatives, visit refinish.axalta.eu/beleaf.

About Axalta

Axalta provides performance coatings for a wide range of industrial applications; light vehicle and commercial vehicle coatings for original equipment manufacturers; and refinish surface preparation and coating systems for body shops globally. Our team serves more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries. With more than 150 years of experience and impact, we innovate smarter surface solutions for better living and a sustainable future. To learn more about Axalta's sustainability initiatives, visit refinish.axalta.eu/beleaf.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

