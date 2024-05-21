Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm announces the appointment of Dennis Baranik, Director of National Sales. Effective as of May 1, 2024, Mr. Baranik will oversee product sales and IP Licensing in the Company's core business for mercury emissions capture as well as support both product and business development for WE2C Environmental.

Stated Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME2C Environmental, "As a key figure in the activated carbon market, the addition of Dennis Baranik will fulfill a key position that will ensure our continued growth in our core business as well as secure a strong market position in potable water treatment. His extensive leadership experience, most recently with a major player in the activated carbon industry, coupled with his deep knowledge and industry relationships in the North American water industry will be instrumental in accelerating our new technologies into the potable water market."

About Dennis Baranik

Dennis Baranik is a seasoned executive who has provided strategic and operational leadership to startup, early revenue, and Fortune 100 companies. As a corporate leader, he has created and implemented results-oriented campaigns and business plans - positively impacting market share, investment opportunities, and bottom-line results. Dennis has executive management experience in the environmental, activated carbon, automotive, consulting, marketing communications, and investment industries including leading roles in a Fortune 100 company.

For the past 10 years, Dennis Baranik has been actively working at a senior level at an activated carbon supply firm. Over the past year he has been instrumental in introducing firms to the water treatment industry and has a wealth of knowledge and know-how in that field which will benefit WE2C's entry significantly.

Dennis earned both his BA and his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and will work hand in hand with Dr. David Mazyck and the ME2C team.

About ME2C® Environmental

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC), operating under the trade name of ME2C Environmental, is a prominent environmental technologies company focused on providing innovative technologies to promote cleaner air and water with smart business solutions. From patented and proprietary mercury emissions capture technologies for the global power industry, this unique expertise now extends to WE2C Environmental, a division of ME2C Environmental focused on PFAS/PFOS removal from potable water. Through WE2C Environmental, new innovative water purification technologies are under development and expected to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more at www.me2cenvironmental.com and www.we2cenvironmental.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the loss of major customers; dependence on availability and retention of key suppliers; changes, or lack of changes, in environmental regulations; risks related to advancements in technologies; lack of diversification in the Company's business; risks related to intellectual property, including the ability to protect intellectual property and the success with any patent litigation; competition risks; changes in demand for coal as a fuel source for electricity production; ability to retain key personnel; absence of a liquid public market for our common stock; share price volatility; and, the potential that dividends may never be declared. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.