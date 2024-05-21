New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Vinexposium, a global leader in organizing wine and spirits events, is poised to further its reach and influence in the international market through its upcoming Vinexpo America 2024. Scheduled to take place in New York, this premier event underscores the company's commitment to expanding its footprint across the wine and spirits industry worldwide.





Vinexposium has been instrumental in shaping the global wine and spirits sectors through various events hosted across multiple continents. Now in its sixth year, the upcoming Vinexpo America, set to occur from June 24 to June 25, 2024, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, continues this strategic direction. This event will bring together industry leaders and stakeholders from around the globe, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and business development.

Key Milestone for Vinexpo 2024

This year, Vinexpo America 2024 will be co-located with the Summer Fancy Food Show, organized by the Specialty Food Association. This arrangement will give attendees a unique and comprehensive experience showcasing the best food and beverages. This inherent strategy will enhance the overall experience of both shows' attendees, optimize exhibitors' and visitors' return on investment, and increase sales potential.

Vinexpo America 2024 is set to be a landmark event, hosting over 230 producers from 30 countries and showcasing a rich diversity of wine and spirits. This expansive representation underscores Vinexpo America's role as a crucial nexus for industry professionals looking to broaden their horizons and deepen their market presence. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with a global tapestry of flavors and traditions, making it an essential event for anyone connected to the wine and spirits industry in the United States.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, expressed enthusiasm about the company's vision, stating, "Vinexpo America 2024 represents a key milestone in our strategy to connect the wine and spirits community globally. We aim to create a dynamic platform for our exhibitors and visitors that not only fosters business opportunities but also contributes to the ongoing growth and evolution of the industry."

A Matchmaking Hub for Global Growth

Vinexpo America is a pivotal platform, bringing together established producers from renowned regions like France, Italy, and Spain with exciting newcomers from South America. The event also welcomes first-time participants like Armenia and established Central and Eastern European producers from Georgia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic. This diverse range of producers will connect with key trade buyers, importers, distributors, and other decision-makers, fostering new partnerships and propelling growth. Vinexpo America thus caters to the ever-growing US market, the world's largest for alcoholic beverage sales, valued at over $304.4 billion. Vinexpo America capitalizes on this by acting as a matchmaking platform in New York City, a strategic choice for the alcoholic beverages industry. New York, a global hub for culture, cuisine, and commerce, attracts a vast and discerning audience of wine and spirits enthusiasts. This prime location allows producers to showcase their offerings to a highly influential market segment, potentially propelling them toward wider US distribution and brand recognition.

American consumers' adventurous palates and openness to discoveries create a lucrative opportunity for international producers. Vinexpo America addresses regional variations within the US by facilitating connections between producers and buyers in specific markets. Recognizing this potential, Vinexposium tackles critical issues to maximize its impact: bridging the gap between international producers and the complex US three-tier distribution system. By connecting them with relevant distributors and importers, Vinexpo America positions itself as a valuable partner for producers seeking to enter or expand their reach in this dynamic market.

Registration for Vinexpo America 2024 is now open. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their participation early to experience the forefront of wine and spirits in one of the world's most vibrant markets.

For more information, please visit https://vinexpo-america.com/ and register online here.

About Vinexposium

Vinexposium offers a cohesive focal point for every strand of the wine and spirits industry by designing a variety of relevant event formats all year round and across the globe. By bringing together exhibitors and visitors at eight events a year and its community every day of the year at vinexposium365.com, Vinexposium is the industry's ally, geared to developing its sales reach.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education, and events celebrating innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows and the sofi Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972.

About Balzac Communications & Marketing

Balzac Communications & Marketing is the leading marketing firm dedicated to crafting compelling narratives and innovative strategies within the wine and spirits industry. With over three decades of expertise, Balzac offers a comprehensive suite of bespoke services, including public relations, branding, event management, and digital marketing, tailored to elevate brands and captivate audiences.

About L'eau à la Bouche

L'eau à la bouche is a French marketing & communication agency specializing in Food, Wines, Spirits & Lifestyle. They offer tailored services such as strategic positioning, brand strategy, graphic design, digital solutions, and press relations for a broad range of clients. They are based in France, and their American branch located in New York City supports European clients entering the US market and vice versa, ensuring cultural understanding and market expertise.

Media Contacts:

Michael Wangbickler

Balzac Communications

contact@balzac.com

Fanny Spironelli

L'eau à la Bouche

fanny@ealbmarketing.com

