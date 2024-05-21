Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Nigeria Launches Two New Buy Now, Pay Later Partnerships with Easybuy and CredPal

Partnerships expand Nigerian consumers' access to Jumia's e-commerce platform, while increasing buying power

Nigerian Buy Now, Pay Later launch increases cashless payments options for Jumia customers

Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa (NYSE:JMIA), today announced two new Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) partnerships in Nigeria with Newedge (Easybuy), an innovative finance company in Nigeria, and CredPal, a leading Nigerian fintech company. These partnerships will expand Nigerian consumers' access to Jumia's marketplace, conveniently allowing them to make purchases and spread their payments over a set period of time while removing the barrier of immediate payment. The partnerships will also help drive cashless payments across the Jumia ecosystem.

Sunil Natraj, CEO of Jumia Nigeria said, "We are excited to announce the addition of Easybuy and CredPal as payment options for Jumia customers in Nigeria. The addition of BNPL options is an exciting and innovative way to drive e-commerce adoption and accessibility while expanding the purchasing power of our customers. These partnerships align perfectly with our mission to make e-commerce more accessible and inclusive for all consumers. We remain committed to providing Nigerians with a broader range of payment options and fostering financial inclusion within the e-commerce space."

These partnerships will allow Jumia to further capture the massive pent-up and fast growing consumer demand in Africa while continuing to drive e-commerce adoption and acceptance, helping to drive further growth as the company continues on its path to profitability.

