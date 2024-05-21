Oyster Tasting in Maine, Surfing with Pups in Hawaii and Family-Friendly Hiking in Lake Tahoe: Summer Adventuring Easier with up to 50% off the Hotel Stay with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® challenges travelers to get out of their comfort zone and try something new this summer. From exploring the Texas Hill Country wine scene, to learning to surf with pups in Hawaii and ziplining the Columbia River Gorge in Washington State, a summer of memory making can be had with up to 50% off the hotel stay thanks to the independent hotel collection's Summer Cyber Sale. Reasons to make the trip, with hotel offers to make it easy, include (but are not limited to):

Water-centric Escapes

Turtle Bay Resort , Oahu, HI - 25% off longer stays, with time to learn to surf with a pup, joined by one of the resort's four-legged ambassadors.

, Oahu, HI - 25% off longer stays, with time to learn to surf with a pup, joined by one of the resort's four-legged ambassadors. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa , Bermuda - 30% off and explore the island's hidden beaches and coves aboard a kayak or paddleboard.

, Bermuda - 30% off and explore the island's hidden beaches and coves aboard a kayak or paddleboard. Chaminade Resort & Spa , Santa Cruz, CA - 40% off plus tennis and pickleball courts available for the racquet enthusiast, as well as poolside cabanas for post-game chill.

, Santa Cruz, CA - 40% off plus tennis and pickleball courts available for the racquet enthusiast, as well as poolside cabanas for post-game chill. Spruce Point Inn , Boothbay Harbor, ME - 25% off and $50 daily dining credit, as well as local programming available for an authentic New England experience, like the Oyster Farm Tasting and Cruise along the tranquil Damariscotta River.

, Boothbay Harbor, ME - 25% off and $50 daily dining credit, as well as local programming available for an authentic New England experience, like the Oyster Farm Tasting and Cruise along the tranquil Damariscotta River. Stonewall Resort , Roanoke, WV - 20% off and fishing for bass, muskellunge and crappie on the 2,600 acre Stonewall Jackson Lake.

, Roanoke, WV - 20% off and fishing for bass, muskellunge and crappie on the 2,600 acre Stonewall Jackson Lake. Naples Grande Beach Resort , Naples, FL - 25% off with a $50 daily resort credit and consider exploring the nearby Everglades, a World Heritage Site that is home to more than 70 threatened or endangered species.

, Naples, FL - 25% off with a $50 daily resort credit and consider exploring the nearby Everglades, a World Heritage Site that is home to more than 70 threatened or endangered species. The Shores Resort & Spa, Daytona Beach, FL - 30% off and complimentary morning beachside yoga on the resort's Ocean Terrace.

Mountain & Adventure Exploration

Skamania Lodge , Stevenson, WA - 15% off and aerial adventures through the Columbia River Gorge available, like the resort's own zipline tours and aerial park.

, Stevenson, WA - 15% off and aerial adventures through the Columbia River Gorge available, like the resort's own zipline tours and aerial park. Snow King Resort , Jackson Hole, WY - 40% off and why not get a taste of the Old West during a horse-drawn covered wagon ride to a camp for entertainment and cowboy cooking.

, Jackson Hole, WY - 40% off and why not get a taste of the Old West during a horse-drawn covered wagon ride to a camp for entertainment and cowboy cooking. Forest Suites Resort , South Lake Tahoe, CA - 40% off and add a family-friendly hike along Tahoe's Glen Alpine Trailhead to the itinerary, where gorgeous lake views, waterfalls and meadows await.

, South Lake Tahoe, CA - 40% off and add a family-friendly hike along Tahoe's Glen Alpine Trailhead to the itinerary, where gorgeous lake views, waterfalls and meadows await. Black Rock Mountain Resort , Greater Park City, UT - 40% off and consider the free Friday alfresco concerts at the nearby Newpark Amphitheater.

, Greater Park City, UT - 40% off and consider the free Friday alfresco concerts at the nearby Newpark Amphitheater. Red Mountain Resort , Ivins, UT - 30% off and try the four hour Vortex Adventure for confident hikers, which takes guests off the beaten path to capture stunning panoramic vistas and red rock formations.

, Ivins, UT - 30% off and try the four hour Vortex Adventure for confident hikers, which takes guests off the beaten path to capture stunning panoramic vistas and red rock formations. Riverhouse on the Deschutes, Bend, OR - Celebrating the 50th anniversary, Riverhouse is offering up to 50% off dates through the end of 2024. With a plethora of activities from hiking, biking, rafting and skiing, to gourmet restaurants and microbreweries and more, exploration in Bend awaits.

Culture & Cuisine Trips

Flamingo Resort & Spa , Santa Rosa, CA - 40% off and the opportunity to mix Sonoma County wine tasting (like that at nearby Matanzas Creek Winery) with local traditions, like the famous summertime Hot Air Balloon Classic.

, Santa Rosa, CA - 40% off and the opportunity to mix Sonoma County wine tasting (like that at nearby Matanzas Creek Winery) with local traditions, like the famous summertime Hot Air Balloon Classic. Dossier and Sentinel , Portland, OR - 30% off and a nightly $15 dining credit, and 30% off, respectively. Both hotels are a great starting point to visit city gems like the Portland Saturday Market, the largest continuously operating open-air arts and crafts market in the country, including tasty delights from the Pacific Northwest.

and , Portland, OR - 30% off and a nightly $15 dining credit, and 30% off, respectively. Both hotels are a great starting point to visit city gems like the Portland Saturday Market, the largest continuously operating open-air arts and crafts market in the country, including tasty delights from the Pacific Northwest. La Cantera Resort & Spa , San Antonio, TX - Third night free, making for more time to explore the Texas Hill Country wine scene or lounge in the resort's Veuve Clicquot Cabana at the adults-only pool.

, San Antonio, TX - Third night free, making for more time to explore the Texas Hill Country wine scene or lounge in the resort's Veuve Clicquot Cabana at the adults-only pool. The Old No. 77 Hotel , New Orleans, LA - 40% off and a chance to experience NOLA's rich culinary heritage with Chef Nina Compton, a James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: South and Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef awardee.

, New Orleans, LA - 40% off and a chance to experience NOLA's rich culinary heritage with Chef Nina Compton, a James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: South and Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef awardee. Hotel Max , Seattle, WA - 35% off and an invitation to join the hotel for nightly craft beer hours.

, Seattle, WA - 35% off and an invitation to join the hotel for nightly craft beer hours. Mountain Shadows Resort, Scottsdale, AZ - 30% off and don't miss the chance to explore The Gallery at the resort, featuring museum-quality exhibitions, with new works unveiled every two months, or check out the Scottsdale ArtWalk which takes place in Old Town.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels' summer cyber sale offers can be booked online. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply, and reservations are subject to availability and resort-specific booking windows. Full promotion details are available on the website.

Editorial photography available on request.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading U.S.-based hospitality management company. Many of Benchmark's properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Learn more at www.BenchmarkResortsandHotels.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

