CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Partners with Ebryx to Protect Their Clients with Advanced Cybersecurity Technology

Ebryx becomes a premier reseller deploying a new managed service based on AZT PROTECT to serve high-value critical infrastructure customers.

LOWELL, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, recognizes Ebryx as a premier MSSP. As a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity services and solutions to commercial as well as government /public sector customers in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions, Ebryx offers ARIA's AZT PROTECT, to enhance cybersecurity capabilities for organizations in these key markets.

Ebryx performed a lengthy in house red-team evaluation of AZT protect prior to adding ARIA to their existing portfolio of technology partners.

Gary Southwell, Vice President of ARIA, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ebryx as a premier partner for ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions. This partnership will further strengthen our commitment to providing robust cybersecurity solutions to organizations in these strategic markets."

Ahrar Naqvi, CEO of Ebryx, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, "As a trusted provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, Ebryx is excited to offer ARIA's award-winning AZT Protect to our customers. We believe that this solution will significantly augment our Zero Trust solutions and services and help organizations enhance their cybersecurity posture by effectively and efficiently defending against evolving cyber threats."

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc. NASDAQ:CSPI, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

ABOUT EBRYX

Founded in 2008, Ebryx has a rich history of bringing groundbreaking cybersecurity technologies and distinctive solutions and services to its customers. Ebryx's research fuels some of the top security products in the industry and its comprehensive cybersecurity services secure a prestigious clientele, including several Fortune 500 firms, leading tech companies, and numerous small and medium sized enterprises across the globe. Through its Universal Zero Trust Network Access technology, Invisily, and a set of carefully chosen partner products combined with its cybersecurity services, Ebryx strives for Zero Trust adoption holistically, simply, and cost-effectively for organizations of all sizes.

