Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.05.24
18:40 Uhr
3,100 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.05.2024 | 14:38
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about June 7, 2024 to the stockholders of record as of May 31, 2024.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.