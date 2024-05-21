PRN Expands Globally with New 'PRN Europe' Division Led by Tijmen Will

Willems Brings Deep Experience to the Burgeoning European Retail Media Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / PRN announced the launch of a new in-store retail media focused division, PRN Europe, led by industry veteran Tijmen Willems, PRN Europe Vice President of Retail Media EMEA. In this role, Willems will spearhead the growth of PRN In-Store Retail Media Networks in Europe. Willems and his team will partner with PRN sister company Scala to develop new retail media platforms with current retail clients and prospects and will grow PRN's retail media sales organization in the EMEA region.





Tijmen Willems, PRN Europe Vice President of Retail Media EMEA.

Willems, based in Amsterdam, has deep experience working in retail media and leading growth. Having previously held the Country Director Benelux and Nordics role with Criteo, an industry leader in handling media programs for some of the world's top e-commerce retailers, Willems was responsible for setting and implementing Criteo's growth strategy.

"With exceptional expertise and vision, we are confident that Tijmen will drive significant growth in retail media advertising sales for our clients, further solidifying our position as the global leader for in-store retail media advertising," commented PRN CEO Kevin Carbone. "With the number and quality of in-store retail media networks in Europe projected to grow dramatically in the next three to five years, Scala and PRN offer a complete in-store solution that creates a superior in-store shopper experience and delivers maximum retail media revenue to retailers."

"I look forward to supporting retailers and brands in creating innovative in-store experiences that drive sales and increase customer engagement. The STRATACACHE group offers a unique suite of solutions that provides retailers and brands with greater in-store performance measurement and gives consumers a more personalized shopping experience. Together with the talented team, we will further grow the business in EMEA," said Willems.

Chuck Billups, PRN SVP Global Retail Media, adds, "Tijmen brings years of experience to this role, striking the perfect balance between shopper experience and delivering retailer revenue results for our partners. Getting him on the team and working with Scala's retail technology experts and the rest of PRN's in-store retail media experts is going to have a huge impact."

About PRN:

PRN, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, delivers end-to-end solutions providing retail media monetization, hardware, software, services and support, driving content to 41,000+ screens for major brands in over 13,000 locations. PRN has over 30 years of success in architecting, deploying, and monetizing multi-stakeholder rich media networks. PRN's proprietary set of tools, technologies, content partnerships and creative services have been expressly designed to deliver fresh and engaging experiences that delight out-of-home and retail consumers, engage brands, and deliver maximum value to our venue partners. Learn more about PRN at www.prn.com, on LinkedIn, Twitter @PRNllc or on Facebook.

