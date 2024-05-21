Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024

ACCESSWIRE
21.05.2024 | 15:03
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coach Bina LLC to Host 'Supermom CEO Immersion' Event for Working Moms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Coach Bina LLC is pleased to announce its inaugural "Supermom CEO Immersion" event to be held July 24-26, 2024, at the Argonaut Hotel in San Francisco.

Coach Bina

Coach Bina
CEO and Founder of Supermom CEO

The three-day intensive workshop promises to help working moms nationwide discover how to successfully blend motherhood with career-level leadership. Attendees will learn practical strategies for marrying the roles of mom and boss without burnout through empowerment sessions, masterminding and accountability partners. Participants will also delve into inner work to facilitate real and sustainable change in their lives and businesses.

"For too long, working mothers have shouldered unrealistic expectations without the support they truly deserve. This event will provide the tools and community moms need to create their legacy on their own terms," said Bina Bendale, CEO, Coach Bina LLC. "It's time for moms to shed the weight of society's demands and embrace the ease and grace of their destined role as the Super Mom CEO."

The three-day event is tailored for women business owners, executives, entrepreneurs and any mother passionate about advancing her career while nurturing her family. Space is limited. Interested participants are encouraged to register early at supermomceo.com.

For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact Coach Bina LLC HERE or visit the website at binanursecoach.com.

Join us in supporting working moms as they transform how they lead both at home and in their careers. The future is female, and it all starts at Supermom CEO Immersion 2024.

Contact Information

Caitlyn Rodriguez
Project Manager
help@binanursecoach.com

SOURCE: Coach Bina LLC

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
