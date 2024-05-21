NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Files Patent with Cedars-Sinai to Advance its Brain Cancer Fighting Vaccine Platform

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a pioneering biomedical company developing innovative immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced it has submitted a provisional patent for new intellectual property developed at Cedars-Sinai to advance the Company's immunotherapy platform. The patent pertains to the use of a specific protein, known as IDH1, which helps facilitate metabolism in cells in order to more effectively fight aggressive brain and other cancer cells. The Company plans to use this patent to predict a patient's likely response to vaccine/immunotherapy during treatment for highly malignant brain tumors, such glioblastoma.

IDH1 is commonly mutated in brain and other tumors. Groundbreaking research published by Dr. Chris Wheeler, President and lead scientist of NovAccess Global subsidiary StemVax, LLC, has shown that IDH1 discerns long-term from short-term survivors after vaccine therapy in patients with brain tumors such as glioblastoma. Use of IDH1 as such a predictor will help deliver TLR-AD1 to patients most likely to benefit from it and thereby improve treatment outcomes.

With this patent filing, NovAccess Global effectively doubles its patent portfolio, and intends to support the development of IDH1 as a predictor of success for TRL-AD1, its immunotherapy for malignant brain tumors that in 2022 received Orphan Drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company will now coordinate with the FDA for a pre-investigational new drug meeting to determine how best to co-develop IDH1 and TLR-AD1.

"We have exclusive rights to both technologies and anticipate that IDH1 will complement NovAccess' TLR-AD1 vaccine approach by allowing selection of the most suitable patients for treatment and thereby maximizing the treatment's benefits to them. This combination represents a potentially significant breakthrough toward achieving improved outcomes and enhanced life expectancy for those suffering from brain cancer, which may bring relief to many of the approximately 10,000 people per year in America alone dying from this condition," said NovAccess Global's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain K. Irvin.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

Follow us on social media and stay up to date on all of our developments:

https://www.youtube.com/@novaccess

https://www.facebook.com/novaccessglobal

https://www.linkedin.com/company/64892686

https://twitter.com/novaccessglobal

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. Additional investments by Sumner Global are subject to various contingencies, including Sumner obtaining the funding required to make the additional investments, and may not occur when expected or at all. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like NovAccess Global Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates

631-766-4528

jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: NovAccess Global Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com