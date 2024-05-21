Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") announces the initiation of a minimum 8km induced polarization ("IP") survey at its 100% owned New Brenda copper- silver - molybdenum project located in south-central British Columbia within the Quesnel Terrane.

Highlights include:

Planned Induced Polarization survey over the XP target

2 IP lines totaling a minimum of 8 Kilometres

First test for the 1100m X 1800m Cu-Ag-Mo anomaly at depth





Figure 1: Planned IP survey lines over Magnetic and geochemical anomalies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/209824_c1a9f292f4a1781a_001full.jpg

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Flow Metals, commented: "The upcoming program aims to test the coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies at XP. The IP survey will give the company the first look under the ground at the XP target. New Brenda is located in the Quesnel Terrane, 10 kilometres west of the Brenda mine in the heart of British Columbia's porphyry district."

The XP target represents a porphyry style geochemical and magnetic anomaly. XP is hosted in the Pennask batholith, also host to the neighboring Brenda mine to the east. Coincident geophysical magnetic low and overlapping geochemical anomalies (copper-molybdenum and silver-bismuth) helped define the target in 2023.

Survey details:

The in-house IP survey will be conducted with a team of 5 experienced crew members. The pole-dipole survey will have 50-meter stations and n-spacing of 8. The approximate maximum depth of penetration is 200-250m deep. The Company is expecting the survey take 10 days starting on the 21st of May and to cost under $50,000 all included. The Company is fully funded for the exploration program.

XP Target History

In 2018, a 10m wide outcrop with chalcopyrite mineralization was discovered and a grab sample was taken. The sample contained 0.67% Cu and 46.11 ppm Ag and elevated trace elements such as Bi, Te and U. The sample had pervasive potassic alteration in the form of biotite replacing hornblende. Note that rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and, as such, are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property. An airborne magnetic survey was later conducted in 2021 that revealed a large ring-shaped magnetic low anomaly directly underneath the rock sample. A follow up geochemical soil survey was conducted in 2023 which highlighted a polymetallic, Cu, Mo, Ag, Bi anomaly coincident with the interpreted magnetite destruction zone. (see news dated July 24, 2023, November 22, 2022 and January 17, 2022 for further details as posted on the Company's website and SEDAR+)

Qualified Person

Robert Cameron, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a mining exploration company focused on advancing two 100% owned road access projects in established mining districts. New Brenda is a copper-silver-molybdenum porphyry project in British Columbia's Quesnel terrane and Sixtymile is a Yukon gold project in the Sixtymile placer district.

