Wunderkind, the leading AI-driven performance marketing solution, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Autonomous Marketing Platform and its first application, Studio, which brings self-service tools to the creative workflow for marketers and services teams.

Wunderkind's Autonomous Marketing Platform leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the entire marketing build, report and optimisation process. Through the analysis of trillions of behavioural data points, the platform uncovers valuable insights, facilitating the creation and execution of strategies that drive undeniable performance. The Wunderkind platform delivers on marketing use cases, such as making actionable data available through identity, leveraging AI to deliver omnichannel experiences, measuring insights and integrating with the broader martech ecosystem.

The Autonomous Marketing Platform is underpinned by the Wunderkind Identity Network, a proprietary Identity graph which recognises over 9 billion consumer devices, 1 billion opted-in consumer profiles and observes 2 trillion events per year. This allows Wunderkind to identify up to 50% more consumer profiles than leading email service providers (ESPs), enabling its AI-powered marketing engine to deliver significantly more personalised, 1:1 emails and text messages to drive ROI.

Studio, the First Application in the Platform Roadmap

As the critical marketing infrastructure for more than 700 brands and retailers, Wunderkind's Studio streamlines the design process to create best-in-class brand experiences for the entire creative process. Studio provides the ability to make real-time creative edits to experiences, which is improving the time to build and launch campaigns by over 50% for Wunderkind clients. The Generative AI (Gen AI) capabilities in Studio empower marketers to quickly optimise their messaging, ensuring optimal conversions based on Wunderkind's observation across trillions of consumer interactions.

Studio represents a watershed moment for Wunderkind, marking a significant evolution in its AI-driven product vision, which centres on providing adaptive learning and decisioning to proactively elevate marketing performance. Wunderkind's roadmap includes additional AI-powered applications to further optimise the creation of bespoke customer experiences, robust audience development and deep analytics on engagement and revenue attribution.

This investment in the platform and its connected applications complements Wunderkind's award-winning managed service offering, which delivers more than $5 billion in guaranteed revenue every year for brands such as Uniqlo, Sonos, Clarks and Kurt Geiger, and typically generates more than 10% of total digital revenue for clients.

Our Autonomous Marketing Platform brings the full potential of our proprietary data and best practices to scale through AI," Bill Ingram, CEO at Wunderkind, commented. "Studio significantly reduces the time spent on building marketing creatives and elevating outstanding performance. Wunderkind's continued investments in AI allows us to deliver dynamic consumer experiences, which drive revenue while guiding brands through massive industry changes."

Molly Delp, VP of eCommerce and Digital Marketing at skincare brand True Botanicals, commented: "We love Wunderkind because it's a managed service that lets us focus on our day-to-day while their professional services team delivers the engagement and eCommerce revenue lift we need. The launch of Studio brings speed and agility to our revenue strategy".

Wunderkind will host a virtual public roadmap event on 26 June 2024, which will provide further details on its Autonomous Marketing Platform and other forthcoming applications planned to help marketers drive further enhanced performance and ROI. To register, sign up here.

