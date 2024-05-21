Blue Mountain Appoints Chief Growth Officer to Spearhead Global Expansion and Strategic Partnerships in Life Sciences Sector

Seasoned life sciences leader to lead launch of extensive global partnership program and growth of their out-of-the-box fully validated EAM platform

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) software for life sciences, proudly announces the appointment of Keith Pensabene as its first-ever Chief Growth Officer (CGO). With an illustrious career spanning nearly three decades, Keith brings a wealth of expertise to Blue Mountain as it enters a new phase of growth and innovation.

In this groundbreaking role, Keith will lead Blue Mountain's strategic initiatives to capitalize on the dynamic opportunities within the life sciences ecosystem. By leveraging the power of strategic partnerships, Keith will drive expansion efforts, fostering mutually beneficial collaborations and alliances to accelerate the company's global footprint.

Blue Mountain's decision to create the Chief Growth Officer position underscores its commitment to cultivating a robust network of partners within the life sciences community. With a keen focus on technology innovation and market trends, Keith will play a pivotal role in identifying and capitalizing on emerging opportunities, ensuring Blue Mountain remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

"Our appointment of Keith as Chief Growth Officer marks an exciting milestone for Blue Mountain," said David Rode, CEO, Blue Mountain. "As we embark on this journey of expansion and innovation, Keith's go-to-market leadership, deep-rooted industry knowledge, and experience with geographic expansion will be instrumental in driving our growth initiatives. His charter extends beyond traditional growth strategies; it encompasses a holistic approach to nurturing relationships, fostering innovation, and delivering value to customers and stakeholders alike. By harnessing the collective strength of Blue Mountain's ecosystem of partners, Keith will fuel the company's trajectory towards global scalability and sustainable success."

"I am thrilled to join Blue Mountain at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Keith Pensabene, newly appointed Chief Growth Officer. "The opportunity to shape the future of growth and innovation within the life sciences sector is incredibly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to drive meaningful impact for our customers and propel Blue Mountain to new heights. I am eager to chart new territories, forge strategic alliances, and redefine the boundaries of growth for our customers and within the life sciences community."

About Blue Mountain

Leading the Life Sciences in asset management for 35 years, Blue Mountain has a unique position in the life sciences industry backed by a proven legacy. Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping hundreds of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Cell and Gene Therapy, Medical Device, and Contract Manufacturing companies. From set-up to installation and from training to validation, our company helps life sciences manufacturing master GMP asset management by implementing our best-in-class software - enabling them to leverage the cloud, drive paperless processes, and ensure regulatory compliance. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, please visit www.coolblue.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Brown

Global Head of Marketing

Blue Mountain

