Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Donates to Baby2Baby

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Our Huggies® brand proudly joined Baby2Baby and their ambassadors, Kelly Rowland, Olivia Wilde and Ciara, at their headquarters in Los Angeles, California, to launch the expansion of their Maternal Health & Newborn Supply Kit program. A multi-million-dollar grant from Huggies®, including donations of Huggies® diapers and wipes, will help Baby2Baby expand the program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The day was dedicated to packing kits filled with essential products to help mothers and babies in need.

We are proud to be a part of this program with Baby2Baby and HHS as we continue our work to provide Better Care for a Better World.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow Kimberly-Clark on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

