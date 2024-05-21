Silk Awarded Premier Partner Status for Google Cloud Build Engagement Model

Achieves highest status in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program

NEEDHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Silk today announced that it has attained Premier Level for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model. This recognition reflects Silk's commitment to delivering an innovative cloud solution and exceptional service to its Google Cloud customers.

As a Google Cloud Premier partner, Silk is able to further enhance its ability to optimize performance, minimize costs, maximize resiliency, and simplify data lifecycle management for organizations seeking to harness the power of the cloud for their most mission-critical applications.

"We are thrilled to achieve Premier partner status with Google Cloud for the Build Engagement Model," said Chris Buckel, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Silk. "This milestone underscores our dedication to empowering organizations to migrate and optimize their critical applications in the cloud. By combining Silk's expertise with Google Cloud's innovative technologies, we can deliver unparalleled value and support to our customers as they navigate their cloud journey."

"We're pleased to welcome Silk as a Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model," said Kim Lasseter, Global Director, Partner Advantage Program, at Google Cloud "This indicates they've achieved a high level of certification, delivered customer success with specific Google Cloud products and services, and demonstrated the project readiness that customers need to accelerate their digital transformations."

About Silk

Silk enables organizations to migrate and run their most complex business-critical applications in the public cloud while continually optimizing performance, reliability, and costs. Silk's data services eliminate the need to copy production data for Dev/Test teams, increasing their agility and enabling production data to be leveraged for Generative AI. Silk leverages over 20 technology patents so customers can effortlessly unlock the full potential of the public cloud in a fraction of the time. Silk is headquartered outside of Boston, MA.

