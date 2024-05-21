Whittier Trust Announces Hiring of New Chief Information Officer, Greg Geary

Whittier Trust, the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, is pleased to announce that Greg Geary has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer in its Pasadena office.

In this role, Greg Geary will spearhead all facets of information technology at Whittier Trust. He joins the firm at a time of extensive growth, creating an immense opportunity to evolve the Whittier Trust IT infrastructure to realize new opportunities to enhance client service. His leadership will also allow for a greater focus on cybersecurity and client data security matters.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg Geary to our Whittier Trust team," says Tom Frank, Executive Vice President. "His extensive experience and profound expertise in information technology, particularly within the financial services domain, align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering unparalleled client service. As Whittier Trust continues to experience remarkable growth, Greg's leadership will undoubtedly enhance our technological capabilities and further fortify our position as a leader in wealth management," he added.

Greg Geary brings to Whittier Trust more than twenty-five years of comprehensive experience in information technology, with fifteen of those years dedicated to serving financial services firms spanning the investment management, private equity, and mortgage banking sectors. Geary's recent tenure as Vice President at DigitalBridge, an investment management firm, showcases his adeptness in navigating complex IT landscapes within the financial industry. Noteworthy past engagements also include pivotal roles at Disney, IndyMac Bank, and Avanade. Geary holds an MBA in Corporate Finance from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from California State University Northridge.

A distinguished figure in the Southern California IT executive community, Greg Geary serves as an executive board member of Innovate@UCLA, a nonprofit organization with strong affiliations to UCLA, and holds a board position at the Southern California Chapter of the Society of Information Management (SIM), a prominent national IT executive community organization.

Greg Geary's appointment underscores Whittier Trust's dedication to fostering innovation and excellence in client service. With a focus on leveraging technology to augment client experiences, bolster client security and drive organizational growth, Whittier Trust remains steadfast in its mission to exceed client expectations and deliver superior wealth management solutions.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, Portland and Austin. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

