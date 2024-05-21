Atlantic.Net Joins NVIDIA's Cloud Service Provider Program

Atlantic.Net empowers customers to advance offerings through market-leading AI cloud solutions, helping to speed up the adoption of AI compute for software developers and businesses of all sizes

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Atlantic.Net, a leading cloud hosting solutions provider, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network, Cloud Partner (NCP) program. As an NCP member, Atlantic.Net will help customers learn, build, test, develop, and deploy NVIDIA solutions more easily through the Atlantic.Net Cloud.

New and existing clients can leverage the latest technology and leap into the future with low-risk AI investments as the cloud evolves. The Atlantic.Net Cloud Platform will provide customers with NVIDIA's GPU offerings powered by Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) server systems.

"We are honored to participate in this program and to be an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, bringing AI compute to our customers," said Marty Puranik, CEO, and founder of Atlantic.Net. "As a 30-year veteran in the cloud space and a member of NVIDIA's program, Atlantic.Net Cloud is ready to support organizations and developers using AI and those that may want to in the future."

Customers of Atlantic.Net can access market-leading NVIDIA GPU technologies without the burden of significant and costly upfront capital spend. Atlantic.Net helps lower the learning curve and create scalable solutions for customers of all sizes and budgets, so they can leverage NVIDIA's groundbreaking technology powered by Supermicro's performance-leading servers.

About Atlantic.Net

Atlantic.Net is a global cloud services provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in managed and non-managed cloud server hosting solutions. With a focus on security, compliance, and simplifying the user experience, Atlantic.Net provides business-class dedicated and cloud hosting solutions globally through data centers in New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Toronto, Dallas, Ashburn, and Orlando regions.

With 24 x 7 x 365 expert support and a range of certifications such as SSAE 18 SOC 2 and SOC 3, HIPAA and HITECH Audits, Atlantic.Net is known for providing reliable and exceptional service, simplifying complex technologies, and building a brand that businesses have trusted since 1994. For more information, please visit www.atlantic.net.

