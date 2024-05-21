Siskind Susser, PC: Immigration Law Firm Partners With Legal Tech Company to Provide Law School Clinics Free Access to Cutting-Edge AI Technology

Siskind Susser, P.C., marking the firm's 30th anniversary, has partnered with Visalaw.ai to offer the legal platform GEN to law school clinics nationwide.

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / In a milestone collaboration that marks the intersection of legal innovation and education, Visalaw.ai, a leading legal technology company, and Siskind Susser, P.C. - Immigration Lawyers, a renowned national immigration law firm based in Memphis, Tennessee, are thrilled to announce an unprecedented initiative. In celebration of Siskind Susser's 30th anniversary, the partnership aims to empower the next generation of immigration attorneys by providing unparalleled access to cutting-edge technology.





Innovative Collaboration

Visalaw.ai has been at the forefront of legal technological advancements with its revolutionary product, GEN, a generative AI solution meticulously designed for immigration lawyers. GEN streamlines case management, automates document preparation, and enhances legal research, thereby revolutionizing the way immigration law is practiced.

Siskind Susser, P.C., with three decades of exemplary service in immigration law, has been a pioneer in adopting technology to improve client service and case outcomes. Recognizing the importance of nurturing talent and giving back to the legal community, Siskind Susser celebrates its 30th anniversary with a commitment to innovation and education.

A Gift to the Future of Immigration Law

Siskind Susser, in collaboration with Visalaw.ai, is making GEN available for free to all law school clinics and law students across the country who are interested in immigration law. This initiative is designed to equip aspiring immigration lawyers with the tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of immigration law efficiently and effectively. GEN is one of the first generative AI legal products that will be available to law students and legal clinics around the country.

Adam Cohen, a partner of Siskind Susser, P.C., stated, "As we celebrate 30 years of service, we are reminded of the importance of investing in the future. By making GEN available to law school clinics and students, we are not only honoring our commitment to education and innovation but also ensuring that the next generation of immigration lawyers is more prepared, efficient, and effective."

Josh Waddell, a co-founder of Visalaw.ai, noted, "We think law students will find the product invaluable in their clinical work with individuals who cannot afford legal assistance. Thanks to Siskind Susser, this vision is going to become a reality."

How to Access GEN

Law school clinics and law students interested in taking advantage of this offer can use this form link to sign up for free access. For more information on GEN and standard pricing, you can learn more by visiting https://visalaw.ai. This offer is available immediately and will continue through the end of the academic year 2024.

About Visalaw.ai

Visalaw.ai is a legal technology company dedicated to developing AI-powered solutions that transform the practice of law. With a focus on immigration law, Visalaw.ai's flagship product, GEN, represents the pinnacle of legal innovation, making it easier for lawyers to deliver high-quality, efficient, and accessible legal services.

About Siskind Susser, PC - Immigration Lawyers

Siskind Susser, PC is a leading immigration law firm based in Memphis, Tennessee, with a national presence. For 30 years, the firm has been at the forefront of immigration law, providing comprehensive legal services to individuals, families, and businesses. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Siskind Susser has helped thousands navigate the complexities of immigration law.



