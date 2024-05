Syncari Revolutionizes Master Data With Autonomous Data Management

Driving Digital Modernization and AI for Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Syncari, the leader in data unification and automation, today announced the launch of its Autonomous Data Management platform. This platform offers distributed 360° data, centralized governance, and democratized access, essential for powering transformative digital and AI technologies. The platform enables enterprises to automate processes seamlessly across all data domains, using a unified master data model, ensuring robust data consistency and transactional lineage.





Syncari logo





Over 75% of Master Data Management programs fail to meet business expectations according to Gartner. Designed to achieve success in today's digital age and for business agility, the Syncari platform tackles data integrity challenges and optimizes data readiness for enterprise AI applications, delivering substantial business value. This latest release introduces innovative dataset authoring and activation features, along with an advanced cross-domain control plane. Unlike traditional MDM, these enhancements enable organizations to leverage active master data instantly across multiple domains and ecosystems, boosting operational efficiency and driving strategic business outcomes.

"With our Autonomous Data Management platform, we're solving more than data challenges; we're automating the entire data lifecycle," said Neelesh Shastry, CTO and co-founder at Syncari. "We're creating and distributing a 360° view across disparate systems, and turning data into actionable insights.

Key Capabilities of Syncari Autonomous Data Management:

Continuous Unification: Syncari enables source-side unification and destination unification, ensuring that master entities shared across domains remain consistent and accurate across all systems.

Syncari enables source-side unification and destination unification, ensuring that master entities shared across domains remain consistent and accurate across all systems. Continuous Data Quality: Syncari provides data quality (DQ) as part of the data fabric, with integrated DQ computation and reporting. Automate data cleansing, standardization, validation, and enrichment. This eliminates duplicate data, identifies and corrects inconsistencies, and enforces data quality standards.

Syncari provides data quality (DQ) as part of the data fabric, with integrated DQ computation and reporting. Automate data cleansing, standardization, validation, and enrichment. This eliminates duplicate data, identifies and corrects inconsistencies, and enforces data quality standards. Continuous Distribution: Syncari syncs both master data and business signals to connected systems, eliminating the need for custom API integrations, additional iPaaS middleware or data subscriptions. This reduces costs and complexity, improving efficiency and resiliency.

Syncari syncs both master data and business signals to connected systems, eliminating the need for custom API integrations, additional iPaaS middleware or data subscriptions. This reduces costs and complexity, improving efficiency and resiliency. Programmable MDM: Syncari supports extensive customization through programmable MDM capabilities, allowing users to apply transformations, create custom functions, and execute custom actions. This extensibility ensures that enterprises can tailor their data management practice to fit multi-domain needs and processes, enhancing data utility and operational agility.

Syncari supports extensive customization through programmable MDM capabilities, allowing users to apply transformations, create custom functions, and execute custom actions. This extensibility ensures that enterprises can tailor their data management practice to fit multi-domain needs and processes, enhancing data utility and operational agility. Comprehensive 360° Dataset Readiness: Syncari ensures robust management and operation of multi-domain data, enabling the unified dataset to serve as the primary operating dataset and data model for streamlined workflows and process automation.

"Syncari represents a transformative entry point on the accessibility, availability, and readiness curve, seamlessly integrating with our augmented and automated data strategy as we scale," said Chris Thompson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Operations at GoTo. "Adopt Syncari has strategically advanced our data modernization efforts, enabling our Data, Sales, and Marketing organizations to collaborate more effectively to drive increased business outcomes."

"Powered by our patented multi-directional synchronization engine, Syncari flips the script on how enterprises activate their valuable data," said Nick Bonfiglio, CEO and co-founder at Syncari. "For the first time, business and IT teams can work more closely on AI modernization projects and drive increased go-to-market efficiency while significantly reducing the risk of failed data projects."

To learn more about Syncari Autonomous Data Management and how it can transform your business, visit www.syncari.com.

About Syncari:

Syncari, a leader in data unification and automation, is modernizing enterprise master data with its innovative Autonomous Data Management platform. Syncari is revolutionizing how enterprises handle data by ensuring comprehensive accuracy, centralized governance, and democratized access. This approach facilitates near real-time decision-making and AI integration, enhancing observability and operations across multiple domains. By accelerating the speed to business impact, Syncari enhances decision-making capabilities and empowers organizations to fully leverage their data for substantial value extraction.

Contact Information

Mary Vue

VP, Marketing & Partnerships

pr@syncari.com

SOURCE: Syncari

View the original press release on newswire.com.