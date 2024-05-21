Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Agility and Brudeli Green Mobility Announce Collaboration to Deliver NZEVs for U.S. Heavy-Duty Freight Transport

NZEV technology collaboration, which integrates Hexagon's NG/RNG systems with Brudeli plug-in POWERHYBRID technology, is targeted at helping customers achieve ACT and ACF compliance while maintaining diesel-like duty cycles

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a global leader in clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, and Brudeli Green Mobility (Brudeli), the Norwegian electric transmission technology company, today announced a collaboration aimed at disrupting the Class 7 and 8 North American truck market. This collaboration integrates Hexagon Agility's industry-leading CNG/RNG systems with Brudeli's patented plug-in POWERHYBRID technology, offering fleets the capability to maintain diesel-like duty cycles, realize significant fuel cost savings, achieve decarbonization goals, and comply with stringent emissions regulations.

Power, Performance and Flexibility

The Brudeli POWERHYBRID allows long-haul trucks to operate up to 80% electric energy, utilizing a dual electric motor system. This patented setup enables the powertrain to effortlessly switch between serial and parallel hybrid modes, allowing the truck to operate in the most efficient mode as vehicle speed, load, driving patterns, and battery charge level vary, maximizing fuel economy and performance. This system provides flexibility for fleets to operate with clean energy options that are readily available. The truck can be refueled with renewable natural gas (RNG) onsite or at one of the more than 800 public natural gas fueling stations across the U.S. when on longer trips. To enable fleets to operate in zero-emission only mode in sensitive areas, the plug-in battery system can be charged overnight with a Level 2 charger, which is typically less expensive to install than DC fast chargers and can cost less per kWh consumed. The batteries will also charge via regenerative braking energy.

"There is growing awareness of the need to cut emissions from medium- and heavy-duty trucks, which make up more than 20% of overall CO2 emissions in the U.S. transport sector," says Lasse Bjørkhaug, CEO at Brudeli. "Our partnership with Hexagon enables fleets in hard-to-electrify market segments to achieve zero-emission operation in sensitive areas, while eliminating range anxiety for longer trips with RNG. Additionally, fleet operators will benefit from trucks that offer superior electric-like performance without the same payload restrictions."

Regulatory Compliance

Brudeli's plug-in POWERHYBRID technology, offering 75-miles of all-electric range, is targeted to be the very first NZEV-compliant (Near Zero Emission Vehicle) technology commercially available in the U.S. market. Once NZEV certified, the Class 7 and 8 trucks with Brudeli's technology would comply with the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) rule, which has been adopted by California and ten additional states with more on the way. Fleet operators would be compliant with California's Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) rule for the operating life of any vehicle equipped with this solution that is purchased before 2036.

Deep Decarbonization

This technology pairing enables fleets to make meaningful progress toward ESG goals when fueled with RNG, which is widely available across the nation. In 2023, approximately 79% of all natural gas consumed for transportation in the U.S. came from renewable sources, not fossil fuels.

In California, where RNG accounts for 97% of on-road fuel for natural gas vehicles, the energy-weighted carbon intensity value was around negative 108 gCO2e/MJ in 2023, enabling fleets to go beyond carbon neutrality, and actually contribute to reducing global warming potential in the atmosphere.

Significant Cost Savings

The Brudeli POWERHYBRID can meet the 75-mile requirements, using a small battery and moderate charging infrastructure.



Compared to diesel, RNG is up to $2.00 less per diesel gallon equivalent (DGE), coupled with reduced electricity costs per mile. Utilizing RNG also may enable fleet owners in California to benefit from Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits, making the adoption of this solution financially compelling.

"The Brudeli POWERHYBRID enables fleet owners to retain the power, performance, and fuel cost-savings offered by natural gas engines, while simultaneously harnessing the efficiencies of electric," says Eric Bippus, EVP Sales & Systems Development, Hexagon Agility. "We believe hybrid could play a role in commercial trucking in the future, and we are excited to take an active role bringing that to the market."

The companies plan to introduce the first pilot trucks with this technology in 2026, with serial production slated for 2028.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on X and LinkedIn.

About Brudeli Green Mobility

Founded in 2019, Brudeli is at the forefront of developing plug-in hybrid and electric transmissions for commercial vehicles. Based in Hokksund, Norway, Brudeli's team has extensive experience in the development of automated manual transmission (AMT) solutions for the North American market. Strategic partnerships include Hexagon Composites, a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions, and LEAX Group, a key player in advanced transmission components. Serial production of the patented Brudeli POWERHYBRID is scheduled to commence in 2028.

