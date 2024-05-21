ECARX-Powered Lynk & Co. 07 EM-P Sedan Began Deliveries in China

SHANGHAI, China, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility technology company, today congratulated Lynk & Co on the first deliveries of the Lynk & Co 07 EM-P sedan, which is integrated with ECARX's full-stack solution for digital cockpit and ADAS including Antora® 1000 Pro, Skyland Pro, and Flyme Auto. The EM-P 07 began deliveries on May 17, 2024.

The Lynk & Co 07 EM-P was officially unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show 2024 in April, where it attracted immediate and significant interest from consumers, with orders in excess of 10,000 vehicles. The 07 EM-P is the second Lynk & Co model to launch with ECARX's full-stack solution, following the highly successful launch of the 08 EM-P in September 2023. Over the Chinese Labor Day holiday at the start of May 2024, combined orders for the Lynk & Co 08 EM-P and the 07 EM-P surpassed 7,800 vehicles.

ECARX's full-stack solution for the 07 EM-P includes the Antora®1000 Pro computing platform, an all-inclusive and cost-effective solution for integrating digital cockpits, driving and parking capabilities, and AI into a single board and platform. This allows automakers to significantly reduce bills of material costs without sacrificing safety or efficiency. The 07 EM-P also comes equipped with the Skyland Pro computing platform, ECARX's first-generation autonomous driving control unit integrated with ADAS and safety features, which are able to meet the increasing needs of automakers and give consumers a seamless in-car experience.



The 07 EM-P's Skyland Pro platform is scheduled to receive the same intelligent driving and safety feature updates the 08 EM-P received in a recent update, including Navigate on Autopilot, Automatic Park Assist, Remote Park Assist, and Home Zone Park Assist, among others. These unified computing platforms come fully integrated with Flyme Auto in the China market, providing seamless connectivity between the cockpit and smart phone.

ECARX Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen said, "We are very excited to see the second Lynk & Co model to employ our full-stack solution for digital cockpit and ADAS begin delivery. I believe that this reflects a growing recognition of the significant value that our solutions offer. In addition to greatly improving the intelligent driving experience, our unified computing platforms lower engineering costs, allow automakers to bring products to market faster, and keep them at the forefront of technological changes.



"While the 07 EM-P comes equipped with Flyme Auto in China, we also have the ability to integrate these platforms with Google Automotive Services, ideally positioning us to serve markets across the world. We look forward to working closely with Lynk & Co on a number of other projects going forward."

