Dienstag, 21.05.2024
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
WKN: A3D12L | ISIN: US68248T2042
NASDAQ
20.05.24
22:00 Uhr
2,240 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.05.2024 | 13:00
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.: OneConnect Announces First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Gross Margin of Continuing Operations[1] Improved by 0.3ppt and Net Margin of Continuing Operations to Shareholders Narrowed by 0.7ppt for First Quarter 2024

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638), a leading technology-as-a- service provider for financial services industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue from continuing operations was RMB723 million as compared to RMB894 million for the same period of the prior year.
  • Gross margin of continuing operations increased by 0.3ppt year-over-year to 37.7% as compared to 37.4% for the same period of the prior year; non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations was 40.0% as compared to 40.1% for the same period of the prior year.
  • Operating loss from continuing operations narrowed 15.1% to RMB66 million, as compared to RMB78 million for the same period of the prior year. Operating margin of continuing operations increased to -9.2% from -8.7% for the same period of the prior year.
  • Net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders narrowed by 25.9% to RMB54 million, as compared to RMB72 million for the same period of the prior year. Net margin of continuing operations to shareholders narrowed by 0.7ppt to -7.4% as compared to -8.1% for the same period of the prior year.
  • Net loss from continuing operations per ADS, basic and diluted, was RMB-1.48 as compared to RMB-2.00 for the same period of the prior year.

In RMB'000, except percentages
and per ADS amounts

Three Months Ended



March 31

YoY


2024

2023


Continuing operations



Revenue

Revenue from Ping An Group

421,796

536,854

-21.4 %

Revenue from Lufax

58,256

71,357

-18.4 %

Revenue from third-party customers[1]

243,218

285,615

-14.8 %

Total

723,270

893,826

-19.1 %

Gross profit

272,403

334,657


Gross margin

37.7 %

37.4 %


Non-IFRS gross margin

40.0 %

40.1 %


Operating loss

(66,348)

(78,142)


Operating margin

-9.2 %

-8.7 %


Net loss from continuing operations
attributable to shareholders

(53,696)

(72,479)


Net margin of continuing operations

to shareholders

-7.4 %

-8.1 %


Net loss from continuing operations per ADS[2],

basic and diluted

(1.48)

(2.00)


[1] Third-party customers refer to each customer with revenue contribution of less than 5% of the Company's total revenue in the relevant period. These customers are a key focus of the Company's diversification strategy.

[2] In RMB. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares.

Chairman, CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Chongfeng Shen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Since the beginning of 2024, we have been continuously optimizing our product and customer structure and focusing on our core businesses under the strategy of "Unite the Core, Empower the Wings" in order to achieve quality development. We have continued to expand our overseas business and have recorded rapid growth. Our revenue from third-party overseas customers from continuing operations increased by 14.8% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter of 2024. In the same quarter, we achieved remarkable results in costs reduction and efficiency improvement, and our loss continued to narrow."

Mr. Chongfeng Shen further commented, "We have strengthened our research capabilities and introduced high value and high-end products into the ever-involving financial technology industry. Our spirit of innovation has been well-received and recognized in the industry. In the future, we will continue focusing on digital banking, digital insurance and Gamma platform, and continue to optimize our product and customer structure, upgrade our services and further expand into overseas market. With our unique competence in integrating "technology + business", we endeavor to continue to promote the development of new productivity in the financial industry."

Mr. Yongtao Luo, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We continued to make steady progress towards its profitability targets in the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin of the Company's continuing operations for the first quarter was 37.7% and increased by 0.3ppt on a year-over-year basis. Benefiting from our success in costs reduction and efficiency improvement, our operating expenses from our continuing operations decreased significantly by 17.7 % on a year-over-year basis. For research and development, we allocated our resources strategically and focused our capital and labor efficiently on high-quality products and projects. As a result, our research and development expenses decreased by 22.8% on a year-over-year basis while we also maximized the value of outputs from these research and development. As a result, our net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders decreased by 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Going forward, we will continue to strictly implement cost control measures and improve operation efficiency. Meanwhile, we will enhance our product competitiveness and endeavor to drive revenue growth, especially third-party revenue growth, from premium-plus customers. These efforts combined will help us reach our profitability targets as early as possible and create more value for our shareholders and customers."

"As previously disclosed, we received notifications from certain subsidiaries and associates of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. that they intend to cease to utilize the cloud services we provide under Gamma FinCloud platform. There are uncertainties as to whether any of the other connected customers will continue to utilize our cloud services. We have been actively monitoring the situation and evaluating our business plans and further measures in response to these developments and corresponding financial impact."

Revenue from Continuing Operations Breakdown


Three Months Ended


In RMB'000, except percentages

March 31



2024

2023

YoY





Implementation

157,459

209,934

-25.0 %

Transaction-based and support revenue

Business origination services

12,835

49,046

-73.8 %

Risk management services

65,483

77,743

-15.8 %

Operation support services

134,062

222,545

-39.8 %

Cloud services platform

318,307

292,247

8.9 %

Post-implementation support services

14,921

12,341

20.9 %

Others

20,203

29,970

-32.6 %

Sub-total for transaction-based
and support revenue

565,811

683,892

-17.3 %

Total Revenue from Continuing Operations

723,270

893,826

-19.1 %

Revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 declined by 19.1% to RMB723 million from RMB894 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decline in transaction-based and support revenue as we continued to focus on high value products and reduced customized projects with low margins in the first quarter. Implementation revenue decreased by 25.0% on a year-over-year basis to RMB157 million, mainly due to a reduced demand for banking system products and Gamma Platform data middle platform system products in the first quarter. Revenue from business origination services decreased by 73.8% on a year-over-year basis to RMB13 million, primarily due to declined transaction volumes in Marketing Management Platform under digital retail banking solutions and in loan origination systems under digital credit management solutions. Revenue from risk management services decreased by 15.8% on a year- over-year basis to RMB65 million, mainly due to reduced transaction volume in banking related risk analytic solutions because of slower than expected recovery of banking activities in the first quarter. Revenue from operation support services decreased by 39.8% on a year-over-year basis to RMB134 million, which was primarily due to change of business model in some auto ecosystem services business that the Company migrates from acting as a contractor to a distributor. Revenue from cloud services platform increased by 8.9% on a year-over-year basis to RMB318 million due to the increased transaction volume of cloud services.


Three Months Ended


In RMB'000, except percentages

March 31

YoY


2024

2023






Digital Banking segment

161,553

258,738

-37.6 %

Digital Insurance segment

131,886

176,657

-25.3 %

Gamma Platform segment

429,831

458,431

-6.2 %

Total from Continuing Operations

723,270

893,826

-19.1 %

Revenue from Gamma Platform segment, decreased by 6.2% to RMB430 million in the first quarter of 2024 from RMB458 million for the same period last year, contributing 59.4% of the total revenue mainly because of lower demand of implementation services. Revenue from Digital Banking segment decreased by 37.6% to RMB162 million in the first quarter of 2024 from RMB259 million for the same period last year, mainly caused by reduction in transaction volume of our business origination services and risk management services. This revenue decline reflects our continued efforts to phase out lower value products. Revenue from Digital Insurance segment decreased by 25.3% to RMB132 million in the first quarter of 2024 from RMB177 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to change of business model in some auto ecosystem services business that the Company migrates from acting as a contractor to a distributor.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue from Continuing Operations

Revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 19.1% to RMB723 million from RMB894 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to decline in transaction-based and support revenue. Revenue decline reflects our decision to adopt quality growth strategy focusing on high value products and to reduce customized projects with low margins. We are encouraged to see that gross margin of continuing operations for the quarter improved by 0.3ppt year-over-year to 37.7% because of this strategy. We aim to establish a foundation for a durable and long-term development.

Cost of Revenue from Continuing Operations

Cost of revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 19.4% to RMB451 million from RMB559 million for the same period in the prior year, primary due to decreased revenue and associated outsourcing labour costs. Cost of revenue declined more than revenue because we phased out lower value products in the first quarter.

Gross Profit from Continuing Operations

Gross profit from continuing operations decreased to RMB272 million from RMB335 million for the same period in the prior year. Gross margin of continuing operations improved to 37.7%, compared with 37.4% in the prior year, increased by 0.3ppt. Non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations was 40.0%, compared with 40.1% in the prior year. For a reconciliation of the Company's IFRS and non-IFRS gross margin, please refer to "Reconciliation of IFRS and Non- IFRS Results for continuing operations (Unaudited)".

Operating Loss and Expenses from Continuing Operations

Total operating expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB342 million, compared with RMB416 million for the same period in the prior year. As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses from continuing operations increased by 0.8ppt to 47.3% from 46.5%.

  • Research and Development expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB213 million from RMB276 million, mainly due to our initiative to invest in research and development at a reasonable pace and selectively invest in profitable projects. As a percentage of revenue, research and development expenses from continuing operations decreased to 29.5%, compared with 30.9% in the prior year.
  • Sales and Marketing expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB49 million, compared with RMB59 million in the prior year, mainly due to enhanced sales capability and efficiency resulting from lowered personnel cost and associated selling costs. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses from continuing operations were 6.7%, compared with 6.6% in the prior year.
  • General and Administrative expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 increased to RMB81 million from RMB80 million in the prior year. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations increased to 11.1% from 9.0%, primarily due to decreased revenue in the first quarter.

Operating loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 decreased notably to RMB66 million, compared with RMB78 million for the same period in the prior year. Operating margin of continuing operations increased to -9.2% from -8.7% in the prior year.

Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

Net loss from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 39.1% to RMB51 million from RMB36 million in the prior year.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to Shareholders

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to OneConnect's shareholders decreased by 25.9% to RMB54 million for the first quarter of 2024, versus RMB72 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to OneConnect's shareholders per basic and diluted ADS decreased to RMB-1.48, versus RMB-2.00 for the same period in the prior year. Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the first quarter was 1,089,589,125.

Cash Flow

For the first quarter of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was RMB155 million. Net cash generated from investing activities was RMB256 million. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB101 million.

Conference Call Information

Date/Time Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., U.S. Eastern time
Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., Hong Kong time

Online registration https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login'show=f962eec4&confId=64991

The financial results and an archived transcript will be available at OneConnect's investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

About OneConnect

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology-as-a-service provider for financial services industry. The Company integrates extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology to provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. The integrated solutions and platform the Company provides include digital banking solution, digital insurance solution and Gamma Platform, which is a technology infrastructural platform for financial institutions. The Company's solutions enable its customers' digital transformations, which help them improve efficiency, enhance service quality, and reduce costs and risks.

The Company has established long-term cooperation relationships with financial institutions to address their needs of digital transformation. The Company has also expanded its services to other participants in the value chain to support the digital transformation of financial services eco- system. In addition, the Company has successfully exported its technology solutions to overseas financial institutions.

For more information, please visit ir.ocft.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Use of Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Contacts

Investor Relations:

OCFT IR Team
[email protected]

Media Relations:

[email protected]

ONECONNECT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31


2024

RMB'000

2023

RMB'000




Revenue

723,270

893,826

Cost of revenue

(450,867)

(559,169)

Gross profit

272,403

334,657

Research and development expenses

(213,183)

(276,146)

Selling and marketing expenses

(48,500)

(59,202)

General and administrative expenses

(80,520)

(80,213)

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets

(13,690)

(24,065)

Other income, gains or loss-net

17,142

26,827

Operating loss

(66,348)

(78,142)

Finance income

10,340

5,790

Finance costs

(4,278)

(6,141)

Finance costs - net

6,062

(351)

Share of gain of associate and joint venture - net

-

7,157

Impairment charges on associate

-

(7,157)

Loss before income tax

(60,286)

(78,493)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(89)

1,872

Loss from continuing operations

(60,375)

(76,621)

Loss from discontinued operations (attributable to equity
holders of the company)

(50,638)

(36,394)

Loss for the period

(111,013)

(113,015)

Loss attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(104,334)

(108,873)

- Non-controlling interests

(6,679)

(4,142)


(111,013)

(113,015)


Three Months Ended March 31


2024

RMB'000

2023

RMB'000

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

- Foreign currency translation differences

1,334

(3,203)

- Exchange differences on translation of discontinued operations

177

(11,651)

- Changes in the fair value of debt instruments measured at



fair value through other comprehensive income of

discontinued operations

6,056

(3,724)

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

- Foreign currency translation differences

1,942

(30,655)

- Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured

at fair value through other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(101,504)

(162,248)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(94,825)

(158,106)

- Non-controlling interests

(6,679)

(4,142)


(101,504)

(162,248)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners
of the Company arises from:

- Continuing operations

(50,420)

(106,337)

- Discontinued operations

(44,405)

(51,769)


(94,825)

(158,106)

Loss per share for loss from continuing operations
attributable to the owners of the Company
(expressed in RMB per share)



- Basic and diluted

(0.05)

(0.07)




Loss per ADS for loss from continuing operations
attributable to the owners of the Company
(expressed in RMB per share)



- Basic and diluted

(1.48)

(2.00)




Loss per share for loss attributable to the owners
of the Company
(expressed in RMB per share)



- Basic and diluted

(0.10)

(0.10)




Loss per ADS for loss attributable to the owners
of the Company
(expressed in RMB per share)



- Basic and diluted

(2.87)

(3.00)







ONECONNECT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31


2024

RMB'000

2023

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

91,815

85,076

Intangible assets

344,356

471,371

Deferred tax assets

768,582

768,276

Financial assets measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

3,204

1,372,685

Restricted cash

5,319

5,319

Prepayments and other receivables

6,961

6,663

Total non-current assets

1,220,237

2,709,390

Current assets

Trade receivables

899,489

710,669

Contract assets

105,393

95,825

Prepayments and other receivables

908,338

905,691

Financial assets measured at amortized cost from virtual bank

-

3,081

Financial assets measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

853,453

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

629,173

925,204

Derivative financial assets

47,778

38,008

with an initial term over three months

36,827

447,564

Cash and cash equivalents

1,252,102

1,379,473


3,879,100

5,358,968

Assets classified as held for sale

3,042,329

-

Total current assets

6,921,429

5,358,968

Total assets

8,141,666

8,068,358

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

78

78

Shares held for share option scheme

(149,544)

(149,544)

Other reserves

11,000,514

10,989,851

Accumulated losses

(7,977,948)

(7,873,614)

Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company

2,873,100

2,966,771

Non-controlling interests

(25,658)

(18,979)

Total equity

2,847,442

2,947,792


Three Months Ended March 31


2024

RMB'000

2023

RMB'000




Trade and other payables

39,242

28,283

Contract liabilities

16,131

17,126

Deferred tax liabilities

1,299

2,079

Total non-current liabilities

56,672

47,488

Trade and other payables

2,175,142

1,981,288

Payroll and welfare payables

284,602

385,908

Contract liabilities

156,674

138,563

Short-term borrowings

162,068

251,732

Customer deposits

-

2,261,214

Other financial liabilities from virtual bank

-

54,373


2,778,486

5,073,078

Liabilities directly associated with assets

classified as held for sale

2,459,066

-

Total current liabilities

5,237,552

5,073,078

Total liabilities

5,294,224

5,120,566

Total equity and liabilities

8,141,666

8,068,358

ONECONNECT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31


2024

RMB'000

2023

RMB'000

Net cash used in operating activities

(115,236)

(613,264)

Net cash generated from investing activities

255,848

407,066

Net cash used in financing activities

(100,971)

(44,421)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

39,641

(250,619)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,379,473

1,907,776

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,777

(10,726)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

1,420,891

1,646,431

ONECONNECT

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS RESULTS
FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31


2024

RMB'000

2023

RMB'000




Gross profit from continuing operations

272,403

334,657

Gross margin of continuing operations

37.7 %

37.4 %

Non-IFRS adjustment



Amortization of intangible assets recognized in

cost of revenue

15,542

22,209

Depreciation of property and equipment recognized

in cost of revenue

1,152

1,354

Share-based compensation expenses recognized
in cost of revenue

228

436

Non-IFRS gross profit from continuing operations

289,325

358,656

Non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations

40.0 %

40.1 %







SOURCE OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.