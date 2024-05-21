OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.: OneConnect Announces First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Gross Margin of Continuing Operations[1] Improved by 0.3ppt and Net Margin of Continuing Operations to Shareholders Narrowed by 0.7ppt for First Quarter 2024

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("OneConnect" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCFT and HKEX: 6638), a leading technology-as-a- service provider for financial services industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations was RMB723 million as compared to RMB894 million for the same period of the prior year.

Gross margin of continuing operations increased by 0.3ppt year-over-year to 37.7% as compared to 37.4% for the same period of the prior year; non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations was 40.0% as compared to 40.1% for the same period of the prior year.

Operating loss from continuing operations narrowed 15.1% to RMB66 million, as compared to RMB78 million for the same period of the prior year. Operating margin of continuing operations increased to -9.2% from -8.7% for the same period of the prior year.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders narrowed by 25.9% to RMB54 million, as compared to RMB72 million for the same period of the prior year. Net margin of continuing operations to shareholders narrowed by 0.7ppt to -7.4% as compared to -8.1% for the same period of the prior year.

Net loss from continuing operations per ADS, basic and diluted, was RMB-1.48 as compared to RMB-2.00 for the same period of the prior year.

In RMB'000, except percentages

and per ADS amounts Three Months Ended



March 31 YoY

2024 2023

Continuing operations



Revenue Revenue from Ping An Group 421,796 536,854 -21.4 % Revenue from Lufax 58,256 71,357 -18.4 % Revenue from third-party customers[1] 243,218 285,615 -14.8 % Total 723,270 893,826 -19.1 % Gross profit 272,403 334,657

Gross margin 37.7 % 37.4 %

Non-IFRS gross margin 40.0 % 40.1 %

Operating loss (66,348) (78,142)

Operating margin -9.2 % -8.7 %

Net loss from continuing operations

attributable to shareholders (53,696) (72,479)

Net margin of continuing operations to shareholders -7.4 % -8.1 %

Net loss from continuing operations per ADS[2], basic and diluted (1.48) (2.00)



[1] Third-party customers refer to each customer with revenue contribution of less than 5% of the Company's total revenue in the relevant period. These customers are a key focus of the Company's diversification strategy. [2] In RMB. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares.

Chairman, CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Chongfeng Shen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Since the beginning of 2024, we have been continuously optimizing our product and customer structure and focusing on our core businesses under the strategy of "Unite the Core, Empower the Wings" in order to achieve quality development. We have continued to expand our overseas business and have recorded rapid growth. Our revenue from third-party overseas customers from continuing operations increased by 14.8% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter of 2024. In the same quarter, we achieved remarkable results in costs reduction and efficiency improvement, and our loss continued to narrow."

Mr. Chongfeng Shen further commented, "We have strengthened our research capabilities and introduced high value and high-end products into the ever-involving financial technology industry. Our spirit of innovation has been well-received and recognized in the industry. In the future, we will continue focusing on digital banking, digital insurance and Gamma platform, and continue to optimize our product and customer structure, upgrade our services and further expand into overseas market. With our unique competence in integrating "technology + business", we endeavor to continue to promote the development of new productivity in the financial industry."

Mr. Yongtao Luo, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We continued to make steady progress towards its profitability targets in the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin of the Company's continuing operations for the first quarter was 37.7% and increased by 0.3ppt on a year-over-year basis. Benefiting from our success in costs reduction and efficiency improvement, our operating expenses from our continuing operations decreased significantly by 17.7 % on a year-over-year basis. For research and development, we allocated our resources strategically and focused our capital and labor efficiently on high-quality products and projects. As a result, our research and development expenses decreased by 22.8% on a year-over-year basis while we also maximized the value of outputs from these research and development. As a result, our net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders decreased by 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Going forward, we will continue to strictly implement cost control measures and improve operation efficiency. Meanwhile, we will enhance our product competitiveness and endeavor to drive revenue growth, especially third-party revenue growth, from premium-plus customers. These efforts combined will help us reach our profitability targets as early as possible and create more value for our shareholders and customers."

"As previously disclosed, we received notifications from certain subsidiaries and associates of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. that they intend to cease to utilize the cloud services we provide under Gamma FinCloud platform. There are uncertainties as to whether any of the other connected customers will continue to utilize our cloud services. We have been actively monitoring the situation and evaluating our business plans and further measures in response to these developments and corresponding financial impact."

Revenue from Continuing Operations Breakdown



Three Months Ended

In RMB'000, except percentages March 31



2024 2023 YoY







Implementation 157,459 209,934 -25.0 % Transaction-based and support revenue Business origination services 12,835 49,046 -73.8 % Risk management services 65,483 77,743 -15.8 % Operation support services 134,062 222,545 -39.8 % Cloud services platform 318,307 292,247 8.9 % Post-implementation support services 14,921 12,341 20.9 % Others 20,203 29,970 -32.6 % Sub-total for transaction-based

and support revenue 565,811 683,892 -17.3 % Total Revenue from Continuing Operations 723,270 893,826 -19.1 %

Revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 declined by 19.1% to RMB723 million from RMB894 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a decline in transaction-based and support revenue as we continued to focus on high value products and reduced customized projects with low margins in the first quarter. Implementation revenue decreased by 25.0% on a year-over-year basis to RMB157 million, mainly due to a reduced demand for banking system products and Gamma Platform data middle platform system products in the first quarter. Revenue from business origination services decreased by 73.8% on a year-over-year basis to RMB13 million, primarily due to declined transaction volumes in Marketing Management Platform under digital retail banking solutions and in loan origination systems under digital credit management solutions. Revenue from risk management services decreased by 15.8% on a year- over-year basis to RMB65 million, mainly due to reduced transaction volume in banking related risk analytic solutions because of slower than expected recovery of banking activities in the first quarter. Revenue from operation support services decreased by 39.8% on a year-over-year basis to RMB134 million, which was primarily due to change of business model in some auto ecosystem services business that the Company migrates from acting as a contractor to a distributor. Revenue from cloud services platform increased by 8.9% on a year-over-year basis to RMB318 million due to the increased transaction volume of cloud services.



Three Months Ended

In RMB'000, except percentages March 31 YoY

2024 2023









Digital Banking segment 161,553 258,738 -37.6 % Digital Insurance segment 131,886 176,657 -25.3 % Gamma Platform segment 429,831 458,431 -6.2 % Total from Continuing Operations 723,270 893,826 -19.1 %

Revenue from Gamma Platform segment, decreased by 6.2% to RMB430 million in the first quarter of 2024 from RMB458 million for the same period last year, contributing 59.4% of the total revenue mainly because of lower demand of implementation services. Revenue from Digital Banking segment decreased by 37.6% to RMB162 million in the first quarter of 2024 from RMB259 million for the same period last year, mainly caused by reduction in transaction volume of our business origination services and risk management services. This revenue decline reflects our continued efforts to phase out lower value products. Revenue from Digital Insurance segment decreased by 25.3% to RMB132 million in the first quarter of 2024 from RMB177 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to change of business model in some auto ecosystem services business that the Company migrates from acting as a contractor to a distributor.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue from Continuing Operations

Revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 19.1% to RMB723 million from RMB894 million for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to decline in transaction-based and support revenue. Revenue decline reflects our decision to adopt quality growth strategy focusing on high value products and to reduce customized projects with low margins. We are encouraged to see that gross margin of continuing operations for the quarter improved by 0.3ppt year-over-year to 37.7% because of this strategy. We aim to establish a foundation for a durable and long-term development.

Cost of Revenue from Continuing Operations

Cost of revenue from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 19.4% to RMB451 million from RMB559 million for the same period in the prior year, primary due to decreased revenue and associated outsourcing labour costs. Cost of revenue declined more than revenue because we phased out lower value products in the first quarter.

Gross Profit from Continuing Operations

Gross profit from continuing operations decreased to RMB272 million from RMB335 million for the same period in the prior year. Gross margin of continuing operations improved to 37.7%, compared with 37.4% in the prior year, increased by 0.3ppt. Non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations was 40.0%, compared with 40.1% in the prior year. For a reconciliation of the Company's IFRS and non-IFRS gross margin, please refer to "Reconciliation of IFRS and Non- IFRS Results for continuing operations (Unaudited)".

Operating Loss and Expenses from Continuing Operations

Total operating expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB342 million, compared with RMB416 million for the same period in the prior year. As a percentage of revenue, total operating expenses from continuing operations increased by 0.8ppt to 47.3% from 46.5%.

Research and Development expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB213 million from RMB276 million, mainly due to our initiative to invest in research and development at a reasonable pace and selectively invest in profitable projects. As a percentage of revenue, research and development expenses from continuing operations decreased to 29.5%, compared with 30.9% in the prior year.

for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB213 million from RMB276 million, mainly due to our initiative to invest in research and development at a reasonable pace and selectively invest in profitable projects. As a percentage of revenue, research and development expenses from continuing operations decreased to 29.5%, compared with 30.9% in the prior year. Sales and Marketing expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB49 million, compared with RMB59 million in the prior year, mainly due to enhanced sales capability and efficiency resulting from lowered personnel cost and associated selling costs. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses from continuing operations were 6.7%, compared with 6.6% in the prior year.

for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to RMB49 million, compared with RMB59 million in the prior year, mainly due to enhanced sales capability and efficiency resulting from lowered personnel cost and associated selling costs. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses from continuing operations were 6.7%, compared with 6.6% in the prior year. General and Administrative expenses from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 increased to RMB81 million from RMB80 million in the prior year. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations increased to 11.1% from 9.0%, primarily due to decreased revenue in the first quarter.

Operating loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 decreased notably to RMB66 million, compared with RMB78 million for the same period in the prior year. Operating margin of continuing operations increased to -9.2% from -8.7% in the prior year.

Net Loss from Discontinued Operations

Net loss from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 39.1% to RMB51 million from RMB36 million in the prior year.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations Attributable to Shareholders

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to OneConnect's shareholders decreased by 25.9% to RMB54 million for the first quarter of 2024, versus RMB72 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to OneConnect's shareholders per basic and diluted ADS decreased to RMB-1.48, versus RMB-2.00 for the same period in the prior year. Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the first quarter was 1,089,589,125.

Cash Flow

For the first quarter of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was RMB155 million. Net cash generated from investing activities was RMB256 million. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB101 million.

ONECONNECT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31

2024 RMB'000 2023 RMB'000





Revenue 723,270 893,826 Cost of revenue (450,867) (559,169) Gross profit 272,403 334,657 Research and development expenses (213,183) (276,146) Selling and marketing expenses (48,500) (59,202) General and administrative expenses (80,520) (80,213) Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets (13,690) (24,065) Other income, gains or loss-net 17,142 26,827 Operating loss (66,348) (78,142) Finance income 10,340 5,790 Finance costs (4,278) (6,141) Finance costs - net 6,062 (351) Share of gain of associate and joint venture - net - 7,157 Impairment charges on associate - (7,157) Loss before income tax (60,286) (78,493) Income tax (expense)/benefit (89) 1,872 Loss from continuing operations (60,375) (76,621) Loss from discontinued operations (attributable to equity

holders of the company) (50,638) (36,394) Loss for the period (111,013) (113,015) Loss attributable to: - Owners of the Company (104,334) (108,873) - Non-controlling interests (6,679) (4,142)

(111,013) (113,015)



Three Months Ended March 31

2024 RMB'000 2023 RMB'000 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - Foreign currency translation differences 1,334 (3,203) - Exchange differences on translation of discontinued operations 177 (11,651) - Changes in the fair value of debt instruments measured at



fair value through other comprehensive income of discontinued operations 6,056 (3,724) Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - Foreign currency translation differences 1,942 (30,655) - Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive loss for the period (101,504) (162,248) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: - Owners of the Company (94,825) (158,106) - Non-controlling interests (6,679) (4,142)

(101,504) (162,248) Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners

of the Company arises from: - Continuing operations (50,420) (106,337) - Discontinued operations (44,405) (51,769)

(94,825) (158,106) Loss per share for loss from continuing operations

attributable to the owners of the Company

(expressed in RMB per share)





- Basic and diluted (0.05) (0.07)





Loss per ADS for loss from continuing operations

attributable to the owners of the Company

(expressed in RMB per share)





- Basic and diluted (1.48) (2.00)





Loss per share for loss attributable to the owners

of the Company

(expressed in RMB per share)





- Basic and diluted (0.10) (0.10)





Loss per ADS for loss attributable to the owners

of the Company

(expressed in RMB per share)





- Basic and diluted (2.87) (3.00)













ONECONNECT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended March 31

2024 RMB'000 2023 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 91,815 85,076 Intangible assets 344,356 471,371 Deferred tax assets 768,582 768,276 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,204 1,372,685 Restricted cash 5,319 5,319 Prepayments and other receivables 6,961 6,663 Total non-current assets 1,220,237 2,709,390 Current assets Trade receivables 899,489 710,669 Contract assets 105,393 95,825 Prepayments and other receivables 908,338 905,691 Financial assets measured at amortized cost from virtual bank - 3,081 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - 853,453 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 629,173 925,204 Derivative financial assets 47,778 38,008 with an initial term over three months 36,827 447,564 Cash and cash equivalents 1,252,102 1,379,473

3,879,100 5,358,968 Assets classified as held for sale 3,042,329 - Total current assets 6,921,429 5,358,968 Total assets 8,141,666 8,068,358 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 78 78 Shares held for share option scheme (149,544) (149,544) Other reserves 11,000,514 10,989,851 Accumulated losses (7,977,948) (7,873,614) Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company 2,873,100 2,966,771 Non-controlling interests (25,658) (18,979) Total equity 2,847,442 2,947,792



Three Months Ended March 31

2024 RMB'000 2023 RMB'000





Trade and other payables 39,242 28,283 Contract liabilities 16,131 17,126 Deferred tax liabilities 1,299 2,079 Total non-current liabilities 56,672 47,488 Trade and other payables 2,175,142 1,981,288 Payroll and welfare payables 284,602 385,908 Contract liabilities 156,674 138,563 Short-term borrowings 162,068 251,732 Customer deposits - 2,261,214 Other financial liabilities from virtual bank - 54,373

2,778,486 5,073,078 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 2,459,066 - Total current liabilities 5,237,552 5,073,078 Total liabilities 5,294,224 5,120,566 Total equity and liabilities 8,141,666 8,068,358

ONECONNECT CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31

2024 RMB'000 2023 RMB'000 Net cash used in operating activities (115,236) (613,264) Net cash generated from investing activities 255,848 407,066 Net cash used in financing activities (100,971) (44,421) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 39,641 (250,619) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,379,473 1,907,776 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,777 (10,726) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 1,420,891 1,646,431

ONECONNECT RECONCILIATION OF IFRS AND NON-IFRS RESULTS

FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31

2024 RMB'000 2023 RMB'000





Gross profit from continuing operations 272,403 334,657 Gross margin of continuing operations 37.7 % 37.4 % Non-IFRS adjustment



Amortization of intangible assets recognized in cost of revenue 15,542 22,209 Depreciation of property and equipment recognized in cost of revenue 1,152 1,354 Share-based compensation expenses recognized

in cost of revenue

228 436 Non-IFRS gross profit from continuing operations 289,325 358,656 Non-IFRS gross margin of continuing operations 40.0 % 40.1 %













