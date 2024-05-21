Josip Heit, a name that is gaining increasing prominence in the international business world, has earned a firm place among today's leading businessmen through his innovative approaches and entrepreneurial vision. Known for his ability to successfully realize forward-looking projects, Heit has left an impressive mark in various industries.

Against this backdrop, NATIONAL TIMES AUSTRALIA conducted an interview with Josip Heit at a time characterized by rapid technological development and in which online dailies have established themselves as the predominant source of news and information. In this context, as can also be seen on Wikipedia, Heit currently owns 45 daily newspapers with his media group. Heit plans to increase the number to 50 daily newspapers on all continents under the umbrella of his media group by the End of the year 2024.

NATIONAL TIMES AUSTRALIA: Mr Heit, you currently have 45 daily newspapers that publish news from around the world in six languages around the clock, seven days a week. Where do you see the difference to the past compared to printed newspapers?

Josip Heit: "Printed newspapers formed the backbone of journalism for decades. Today, we are experiencing a profound shift towards digital news consumption. Traditional forms of media such as print newspapers and television are steadily losing importance, while digital platforms and social media are becoming increasingly influential. Printed newspapers deliver yesterday's news; they are usually printed at night and often only reach the reader the next day when the information is already outdated."

NATIONAL TIMES AUSTRALIA: What makes online daily newspapers so successful, and what challenges and opportunities does this present for the industry and readers?

Josip Heit: "With the increasing spread of the internet and the availability of smartphones and tablets, people's reading habits have changed drastically. Online daily newspapers offer quick and easy access to the latest news, often in real time. Users can find out about events worldwide around the clock without having to wait for the next edition of the printed newspaper.

A key advantage of digital platforms is their multimedia nature. Articles are supplemented by images, videos and interactive graphics, which increase the understanding and depth of reporting. Hyperlinks also allow readers to jump from one article to the next and gather additional information in the process."

NATIONAL TIMES AUSTRALIA: You attach great importance to sustainability and have brought legendary daily newspapers back to life. What's that all about?

Josip Heit: "While people are still throwing away far too much, I have revitalized centuries-old newspaper titles and secured the trademark rights to them. Examples include "The Peninsula Times" from South Africa: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Peninsula_Times or "The HongKong Telegraph" from Hongkong / People's Republic of China: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hongkong_Telegraph as well as "La Gaceta de México" from Mexico: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Gaceta_de_M%C3%A9xico and "Bombay Durpun" from India: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Bombay_Durpun.

Together with our partners, we have also analysed algorithms and the reading behaviour of users in order to suggest tailored content that corresponds to their individual interests. These personalized news streams ensure that readers receive relevant and interesting information without having to search for it. What's more, no reader has to take out a subscription to read news from all over the world, which clearly sets us apart from other media."

NATIONAL TIMES AUSTRALIA: Despite the many advantages, online daily newspapers face considerable challenges, especially when it comes to monetization. How do you solve the problem if you don't sell subscriptions?

Josip Heit: "While printed newspapers were able to rely on sales revenue and advertising, digital platforms have to find creative ways to generate revenue. Paywalls, subscriptions and digital advertising are common models, but are often met with resistance from users who are used to free content. We solve this problem with advertising. These are placed by our advertising partners, which gives readers free access to news and allows our advertising partners to draw attention to themselves."

NATIONAL TIMES AUSTRALIA: Another problem is the spread of fake news and the credibility of sources. In the digital world, anyone can publish information, which makes it difficult for readers to distinguish trustworthy news from fake news.

Josip Heit: "Reputable online daily newspapers need to focus more on quality and fact-checking in order to stand out from dubious sources. Technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality help here. I support EU Commissioner Thierry Breton in creating a safe and trustworthy digital space, combined with an improved legal framework and relentless pursuit of fake news, falsehoods, and defamation on the internet."

NATIONAL TIMES AUSTRALIA: What role does journalism play as a guardian of democracy and informant of the public in the digital world?

Josip Heit: "Journalism acts as the fourth estate in the state, alongside the legislative, executive and judicial branches. Its task is to expose abuses of power and corruption and to create transparency. Journalists investigate, research and critically scrutinize the actions of governments, companies, and other powerful institutions. Through their reporting, they ensure that the powerful are held accountable, and that citizens are informed about important political and social developments. In this context, online daily newspapers have revolutionized the way we consume news. Their ability to deliver up-to-date, multimedia and personalized content makes them an indispensable part of modern life. This presents exciting opportunities for the evolution of journalism."

NATIONAL TIMES AUSTRALIA: Thank you very much for the Interview.

You can read the entire interview at 'The National Times' here: https://www.TheNationalTimes.au/Economy/308277-josip-heit-in-an-interview-with-national-times-australia-about-wikipedia-and-the-revolution-in-news-consumption-in-the-digital-age.html

Press Contact:

THE NATIONAL TIMES AUSTRALIA

Florence Taylor

Tower/2 Darling Park Levels 20

2000 Sydney NSW

Tel.: +61480089450

Fax: +61480089451

E-Mail: Info@TheNationalTimes.au

Web: https://www.TheNationalTimes.au

Information about "THE NATIONAL TIMES":

53 years ago, (Status as of May 2024), "The National Times", an Australian daily and later weekly newspaper, was first published in 1971 by John Fairfax Limited. "The National Times" rapidly established a reputation for accurate investigative journalism, winning four consecutive Walkley Awards for best newspaper feature in 1975, 1976, 1977 and 1978.

SOURCE: The National Times

View the original press release on accesswire.com