Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Soars With New Customer Benefits & 'The Aviators' Film

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Comcast Corporation



In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to unveil several initiatives to bolster support for veterans, service members, and military families.

For more than 60 years, Comcast has had a special relationship with the military community, and we're proud to reaffirm that commitment again today.

-MONA DEXTER

Vice President of Comcast Military & Veteran Affairs

Xfinity Launches "The Aviators" Short Film

Inspired by the enduring bonds forged among veterans, Xfinity is thrilled to bring the power of these connections to audiences in its new advertising campaign, "The Aviators." Directed by Oscar® winner Kathryn Bigelow, the film celebrates the pioneering generation of military aviators and showcases the power of technology that connects people of all ages.

"It's a real honor to work with our nation's veterans," said Bigelow in a behind-the-scenes documentary about the project. "They're special people, who've devoted their lives to our security, and I feel like it's my opportunity to give back."

The cast features Vietnam veterans Cmdr. (Ret.) Jack "Razor" Gillett, Maj. (Ret.) Elester "Hollywood" Latham, Lt. (Ret.) Jim "Zeke" Lloyd, and Lt. (Ret.) Bill "Offender" Moir. Gillet, Lloyd, and Moir flew together as members of the Gunslingers squadron on the USS Saratoga. The film shoot was their first in-person reunion in 16 years.

"I never thought I'd be a part of anything like this," said Lloyd. "Being on the set with those guys, I felt like I was back on the carrier in 1972."

"The Aviators" and the behind-the-scenes mini-documentary are available on X1, Flex, and Stream. To access the content, Xfinity customers can say "Military Appreciation" in their Xfinity Voice Remote, which also includes a curated collection of military documentaries, TV shows, and news specials.

New Xfinity Military Benefits

Whether it's a sergeant catching up on his spouse's day while away for training, or a group of battle buddies gaming online, Xfinity is committed to connecting our military customers to what they love.

Starting April 29, new and existing military-connected customers can enjoy our Xfinity Military Benefits, including:

A $180 Virtual Prepaid Card for new and existing Military customers that can be applied to their choice of Xfinity services (equivalent to $15 a month per year).

One free Xfinity Mobile line for a year (a $480 value - requires subscription to Xfinity Internet Service).

Automatic upgrade to become a Xfinity Diamond Rewards member (which is normally reserved for customers who have been with Xfinity for 14+ years) as a part of the Xfinity Rewards program. Enrollment in the program is free and Diamond benefits include: Free Peacock Premium (a $60 annual value), with access to 80,000+ hours of the best in TV, including the latest hits from NBC & Bravo, hundreds of hit movies like Oppenheimer , The Holdovers , and Trolls , plus LIVE sports including Sunday Night Football and Premier League. Access to great entertainment with $1 movie nights, exclusive tickets to premiere movie events, exclusive streaming events with NBCU talent, and more. A wide variety of digital discounts to sites like the NBC Store and Bravo.com, tickets to local sporting events, giveaways, gift cards, sweepstakes, and more.



The military community can also continue to enjoy specially priced park tickets, vacation packages, and discounted resort stays at Universal Destinations & Experiences.

We will continue to update details at www.xfinity.com/military, and our military community should be on the lookout for even more offerings in the future.

$1 Million to Supporting the Military Community

Marking the launch of Xfinity's "The Aviators," Comcast NBCUniversal continues its commitment to advancing digital equity for veterans, service members, and their families. Through our Project UP initiative, Comcast is committing $1 million in 2024 to several military community-serving organizations to support digital skills-building programs, entrepreneurship opportunities, and access to essential technology.

One partner in this commitment is NPower, which provides free tech training for transitioning service members and military spouses, job placement services, and Cybersecurity and Cloud skills training programs.

"Through our partnership with Comcast, we are helping to address critical technology training needs of servicemen and women transitioning to civilian life," said Bertina Ceccarelli, Chief Executive Officer of NPower. "By being thoughtful about the military community's needs, we can help make that shift more seamless and impactful for individuals and the companies that seek to hire them."

Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to be 'military-ready' in its commitment to providing exceptional media and technology experiences for our military customers and fostering one of the nation's top workplaces for veterans and military spouses. As we commemorate Military Appreciation Month, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our military-connected customers, teammates, and partners for their invaluable service and dedication.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com