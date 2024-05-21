ZetrOZ Systems' sam Wearable Ultrasound Medical Device Named 'Top Wearable Technology Solution' by Applied Technology Review

The science-based magazine cites sustained acoustic medicine as a noteworthy innovation for its ability to promote soft tissue healing anywhere, without restrictions of surgery or injections.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound medical device, was named the Top Wearable Technology Solutions Provider for 2024 by Applied Technology Review, a platform and magazine on science and engineering-based solutions.









Applied Technology Review praised ZetrOZ Systems' sam® line of devices for allowing patients to wear them and receive treatment wherever needed. The magazine cited the sam® X1 Device as a particularly noteworthy innovation for its ability to provide untethered mechanobiology treatment without the limitations of wires.

The publication also noted that ZetrOZ Systems' wearable ultrasound device functions automatically on the body for several hours a day, as opposed to treatments that require scheduled surgeries or periodic injections.

"We're pleased to see our innovation recognized with this award from a closely followed publication that tracks the forefront of developments in technology products," said George K. Lewis, biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "This will help get the word out to an even wider audience about our sam® devices and their record of successful treatment of soft tissue injury and accelerated injury healing."

ZetrOZ System's wearable sam® devices provide long-duration, high-frequency, low-intensity ultrasound treatment for soft tissue injuries and joint arthritis. Depending on the injury, dosing is typically one to four hours daily, for six to eight weeks.

The ZetrOZ Systems mechanobiological technology accelerates the healing process by increasing blood vessel diameters, which improves blood flow, increases oxygenated hemoglobin, and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste. That facilitates cellular regeneration and reduces pain.

The sam® line of devices is cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for treating conditions such as knee osteoarthritis, patellar and shoulder tendinopathy, and chronic back pain.

The effectiveness of ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine technology in treating those conditions is documented in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies and thousands of patients treated with sam® every day.

For more information on ZetrOZ Systems, please visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.