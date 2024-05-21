Covia Interns Set To Make Lasting Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Covia:

Covia strives to cultivate a nurturing environment where team members with diverse backgrounds and experiences can thrive, recognizing that the success of a company is equal to the strength of its people. Covia is investing in outreach and development programs that will welcome and develop the next generation of Covia Team Members.

This summer, we are extending that exceptional experience to 10 talented interns from universities across the United States, who will work in our plants and functional areas such as marketing and finance. Working alongside experienced leaders on various projects, these participants will gain valuable and diverse experiences that will advance their careers. We hope to broaden and enhance their professional journeys by helping them discover new talents, but also to provide Covia leaders with moments of inspiration and the opportunity to listen and learn from this talented group of young men and women.

We look forward to witnessing their progress and growth and are confident they will make a lasting impression. "Our team looks forward to interacting with these young adults and developing their talents as they embark on their bright careers," said Brian Richardson, EVP, Chief Administrative Officer.

Covia is pleased to welcome to the class of 2024 Summer Interns:

William Chapin , Operations, Wedron Plant

, Operations, Wedron Plant Gaven Conner , Operations, Marston Plant

, Operations, Marston Plant Hayley Hall , Operations Excellence, Remote / Travelling

, Operations Excellence, Remote / Travelling Cayleigh Ana Kruse , Marketing Communications, Huntersville Office

, Marketing Communications, Huntersville Office Victoria Oginski , Engineering Product Development, Fort Smith Plant

, Engineering Product Development, Fort Smith Plant Ava Perry , Operations, Elco Plant

, Operations, Elco Plant Blake Rader , IT, Independence Office

, IT, Independence Office Emma Smith , Operations, Fort Smith Plant

, Operations, Fort Smith Plant Lauren Tincher , FP&A, Independence Office

, FP&A, Independence Office Gary Vinson, Operations, Roff Plant

Covia is invested in building a workforce that prioritizes Team Members and empowers them to succeed. If you are interested in learning more about employment opportunities at Covia and how we can foster your professional development, head to our careers page to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Covia

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View the original press release on accesswire.com